Check Out What Happened When I Microwaved a Steak

I feel like I’m just asking for a slap in the face from every notable chef that’s ever lived, but it’s got to be said – you can cook a steak in the microwave.

Dear chefs, please read before passing judgement.

Granted, this may not be the best or even the most appropriate method for cooking meat, but it is possible, which means there’s hope for those of us who still need our training wheels on when it comes to cooking or just don’t have access to a grill or stove.

Steak is one of those things that one would think to be challenging but is really rather simple. With the right cut, all it needs is salt, pepper and timing.

Oh, the basis of any good steak.

So producing a beautiful, tasty steak via the microwave is certainly achievable, but there are a few important things to remember when doing so:

Do not use oil. That will most likely leave you with a disgusting, burnt piece of meat. If your microwave does not rotate, remember to turn the steak very so often to cook more evenly

Ask me if I do this every day, I’d say, “Often.”

Cooking on HIGH will cook your steak faster but not necessarily better. Cooking on MEDIUM for a longer amount of time will make sure the meat remains extra juicy.

RECIPE

You’ll need…

one sirloin steak (about one-inch thick)

seasoned salt

pepper

Remove the sirloin steak from the fridge and leave it out for an hour or two until it comes to room temperature. This will prevent the steak from drying out too much in the microwave.

Netflix and chill, yo.

Pat the steak down gently with paper towels. Then, season both sides with seasoned salt, pepper, or whatever other spices you prefer. Place the steak in a microwave safe dish for five to seven minutes on HIGH, flipping the steak once halfway through.

Cooking time will vary depending on how thick your steak is and how you like it cooked, but this method will yield a medium­-cooked steak.

No worries it tastes better than it appears. Barely, but better.

TIP: If you plan to do this more than once, spend ten bucks on a microwavable browning dish. It will come close to the brown you’re probably used to on a grill or in a pan.

After cooking, let the steak sit in the microwave for a couple minutes. Then, enjoy!

WRAP UP

Your finished microwave steak should be slightly reminiscent of one of those “easy A” classes — sure, you didn’t have to think too hard or put in a significant amount of effort to achieve the end result, but nevertheless, that result is still satisfying.

Goes great with a Cabernet and Cookie Lyon.

Now I can enjoy my steak, relax, and catch up on Empire.