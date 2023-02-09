Easy Weeknight Recipes

By the hungry people at Tastemade

We’re of the firm belief that a tight schedule shouldn’t get in the way of delicious dinner. We’ve rounded up some tried and true recipes that are easy enough for a weeknight dinner, and flavorful enough for a party.

1. Baked Pesto Parmesan Salmon

Garlic, herbs, and a little crunch. What more could you want? The addition of walnuts in this pesto adds a distinct earthy flavor, while the basil brightens up the whole dish. Getting your Omega-3s in has never been tastier.

25 minutes

2. Sriracha Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo just got better! This crowd-pleaser hits you with the creamy goodness and a little heat. We used fettuccine for the classic flat ribbon feel, but use your favorite pasta shape to switch things up.

35 minutes

3. Burger Tacos

This recipe is as if tacos and burgers had a baby. Honestly it’s our favorite thing to do with leftover hamburger buns. Roll them out to form a taco shell, brown some meat, and use endless topping combinations to keep this dish interesting.

30 minutes

4. Shrimp Fajitas with Avocado Crema

This one-pan recipe might minimize on dishes, but it does not minimize on taste. The roasted peppers with the spiced shrimp creates a sweet/savory flavor combination that is oh-so satisfying. For the crema, feel free to add some fresh jalapeño in there for an extra kick.

30 minutes

5. Caprese Stuffed Chicken Breast

Cheese. Tomato. Basil. Three of the most compatible flavors on the planet. Add in a juicy chicken breast and this protein-packed dinner will keep you full for hours. We love to pair it with a side salad or roasted veggies to round out the meal.

50 minutes