Food Fight: Kale vs. Cauliflower

This week it’s a battle of the chic superfoods with eager newcomer cauliflower taking on the reigning champ, kale. As 2015 came to a close kale remained king, but cauliflower has quickly risen through the vegetable ranks over the past few months, and it’s time to find out if this versatile alabaster vegetable can dethrone the green giant.

Calories (per 100 grams)

Who knew?

Cauliflower: 25 Kale: 49

Taste And Consistency

Cauliflower tastes just how you want the cauliflower to taste. Photo: @volpifoods / Instagram

Cauliflower: With a taste more akin to nutty cabbage and a texture unmistakably like broccoli, cauliflower can be a bit trippy on the first bite. On the other hand, like broccoli, it can also imbibe the flavor of many sauces and spices, depending on how it gets prepared.

People do whatever they can to MASK the flavor of kale. Photo: Sodanie Chea / Flickr

Kale: Even rubbed kale is reminiscent of that one time you were dared to eat grass in elementary school. It takes considerable effort to chew and only starts to lose its bitter aftertaste when cooked.

What’s Working Against You

When in doubt, cook it down! Photo: @b3kka_ann / Instagram

Both: Over-consumption of cruciferous vegetables, especially raw, can result in hypothyroidism in those susceptible to the disease. Obviously, this point becomes moot once cooked.

What’s Working For You

Hey, thanks, Cauliflower. Photo: Liz West / Flickr

Cauliflower: Pantothenic acid, or Vitamin B5, is significantly higher in cauliflower which helps mobilize fat and lower LDL cholesterol. While we’re in the B family, it’s important to note that cauliflower provides twice as much folate, a vitamin needed to create red blood cells.

#KaleCares Photo: @safiavendome / Instagram

Kale: Unparalleled in Vitamin A and K content, kale is making sure our skin stays youthful, and our blood is clotting (it’s the little things). Its high calcium content does wonders for your bones and the antioxidants in these leafy greens may prevent certain cancers.

Versatility

Cauliflower pancakes? CAN DO! Photo: @emmanuelleg_ / Instagram

Cauliflower: Bake them, mash them, make dough out of them, use them as rice or potato substitutes — cauliflower florets are proving to be the all-star chameleons of the brassica world. Their subtle taste lends them to a wide variety of uses.

You can put it underneath eggs and stuff. Photo: Amelia Crook / Flickr

Kale: Often used in salads, juices, soups, and casseroles, kale has also found itself used in innovative ways such as the notorious kale chip. The texture often mars kale’s ability to adapt to different recipes.

Winner: Cauliflower

Awe look, we made it blush. Photo: @wfmweho / Instagram

Though it’s not as nutrient-dense as its cousin, it’s far easier to work more cauliflower into your meals. With a gentler flavor, it appeals to a considerably wider population.

Kale may be a bit stronger on the antioxidant front, but cauliflower’s effect on cholesterol makes it much more diet-friendly. Don’t be afraid to mix the two. After all, it’s all in the family.