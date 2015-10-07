Getting (Green) Sauced

From salsa verde to chimichurri, it’s not unusual to experience food from different cultures and immediately notice some green sauce sitting on the dining room table. An excellent green sauce can make an ordinary meal extraordinary, but it’s not always easy to tell one green sauce from the next. Tastemade is here to help.

Salsa Verde (Mexican Green Sauce)

In Mexican culture, salsa verde, or green sauce in English, generally has a tomatillo base. It can be simply used as a dip for tortilla chips, or top a dish for added flavor.

::figure ::figureCaption Just a spoonful of green sauce… Photo: Taz / Flickr :::

A good, quick, mild green salsa recipe to try:

1 lb tomatillos

1 whole habanero

1 onion

3-4 garlic cloves

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 cup cilantro

Throw it all in a blender to make about 3 cups worth of green salsa.

Chimichurri (South American Green Sauce)

::figure ::figureCaption Everything you need to make a delicious chimichurri. Photo: Dominic Lockyer / Flickr :::

Chimichurri is a South American green sauce that originated in Argentina. You’ll usually see it used as a marinade for grilled meat, but it’s also great for saucing up an empanada.

While green sauces like the salsa verde rely on chili peppers for its signature flavor, the chimichurri is known for its array of spices working in perfect harmony with the olive oil.

The makings of a good chimichurri sauce are simple:

1 cup of fresh parsley (no stem)

3-4 garlic cloves

1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp of red vinegar

1 tsp of lemon juice

1 tsp of kosher salt

1/4 tsp of black pepper

1/4 tsp of red pepper flakes

Finely chop the parsley and garlic then put it in a bowl. Then stir in the rest of the ingredients for four servings of chimichurri.

Grüne Sosse (German Green Sauce)

Photo: Jessica Spengler

In Frankfurt, Germany, it’s very common to see grüne sosse, or green sauce, accompanying a Frankfurter, or boiled eggs. With a tangy herb and buttermilk base, the grüene sosse is not a spicy sauce and really can top any food.

To make this German green sauce you’ll need:

2 cups packed parsley

1 1⁄2 cups packed watercress

1 cup finely chopped chives

1 cup packed sorrel

1⁄2 cup buttermilk

1 hard-boiled egg

1⁄2 cup yogurt

1⁄2 cup sour cream

1 1⁄2 tsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

1tbsp of mustard

1 1/2 tsp of Kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

Blend it all together for about 2 cups of grüne sosse.

Green sauce is the perfect example of a similar concept with different execution depending on the culture’s base of ingredients. Try these recipes for yourself and add a little flavor to your culinary life.