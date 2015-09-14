Here’s Why You Should Be Making ‘Ziploc Bag Cocktails’

Summer means plenty of time spent at the beach. There are several beaches that actually let you bring your own booze, and you want to be efficient with your drinking game plan. No one likes lugging around liquor bottles, glasses and cocktail shakers all day.

The ziplock bags in your kitchen cabinets are the perfect receptacle for your alcohol-induced day in the sun. And even if you don’t live anywhere that’s sunny but you like to drink socially with friends, wouldn’t it be much easier to just mix a bunch of different cocktails into a few bags and throw them in a cooler?

It would. It really would.

Check out these three quick ziplock cocktail recipes that are practically foolproof. Here’s what you’re gonna need:

Margarita

2 tablespoons of lime juice

1/4 cup of tequila

1 tablespoon of triple sec

2 tablespoons of fine sugar

1 lime wedge

Long Island Ice Tea

1 tablespoon of vodka

1 tablespoon of gin

1 tablespoon of rum

1 tablespoon of tequila

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of triple sec

1 teaspoon of fine sugar

Cola

Screwdriver

1/2 cup of orange juice

1/4 cup of vodka

Orange slice

Throw all your liquid ingredients into a ziplock bag one at a time and and seal tightly. Carefully shake the bag up and toss in in a cooler filled with ice. When you’re ready to drink, it should be nice and cold. Just open the bags, throw in a straw and you’re sipping easy cocktails no matter where you are.