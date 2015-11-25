Man Ray & 7 Other Artists' Thanksgiving Day Plates

Berkeley-based artist Hannah Rothstein is at it again. Last year she imagined how a handful of famous artists, from Van Gogh to Pollock to Warhol would plate their Thanksgiving’s Day meal – and this year she is back for more. Scroll down to check out these beautiful and delicious (beautifully delicious?) meals you’d be too enamored with to eat.

Check out more from this series, as well as last years at her website. Limited edition prints are available through the site and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the SF-Marin Food Bank to help families that can’t afford their Thanksgiving meal.