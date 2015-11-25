Man Ray & 7 Other Artists' Thanksgiving Day Plates

TG+Special+Manray+-+SM

Berkeley-based artist Hannah Rothstein is at it again. Last year she imagined how a handful of famous artists, from Van Gogh to Pollock to Warhol would plate their Thanksgiving’s Day meal – and this year she is back for more. Scroll down to check out these beautiful and delicious (beautifully delicious?) meals you’d be too enamored with to eat.

hannah-thanksgiving haring

hannah-thanksgiving dali

hannah-thanksgiving miro

hannah-thanksgiving basquiat

hannah-thanksgiving okeefe

hannah-thanksgiving klimt

hannah-thanksgiving hirst

Check out more from this series, as well as last years at her website. Limited edition prints are available through the site and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the SF-Marin Food Bank to help families that can’t afford their Thanksgiving meal.