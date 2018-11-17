Our Top 9 Stocking Stuffers

By the Tastemade Team

When the confusion strikes and you’re stumped on what to gift an in-law, coworker or even bestie who’s hard to shop for, these little gems are perfect. After all, good things come in small packages.

1. Truffle Hot Sauce

Truff swept in and changed the hot sauce game! Makes the perfect gift for anyone who loves a dash of heat on EVERYTHING, and hey, if it’s good enough for Oprah…

Truffle Hot Sauce $32

2. Onion Goggles

No more onion tears! Stuff stockings with the smartest (and chicest!) way to chop up this tear-jerking veg.

Onion Goggles $20

3. Poppin’ Bottles

For your friend who’s living that champagne papi lifestyle — make poppin’ bottles easier than ever!

Poppin’ Bottles $20

4. Colorful Coaster Set

Looking for an easy housewarming present? Look no further than these bright coasters that add a splash of color to any space and are always appreciated. No more water rings and spots!

Colorful Coaster Set $30

5. Foodie Dice

Turn any meal into a game and see what delicious combinations get cooked up. Finally, the perfect answer to “What’s for dinner?”.

Foodie Dice $16.99

6. Äggcøddler

For the brunch-aholic in your life; this little stocking stuffer is egg-cellent! Change up their morning routine with this breakfast wonder. Mimosa not included…

Äggcøddler $29

7. Bear Paws

Make dinner and de-stress with the help of these heat resistant shredders! Because everybody needs an extra pair of paws. Give these to your friend who needs to let out their animal spirit or always owns the carving station.

Bear Paws $13

8. Metal Straws

Not sure what to get your eco-conscious Secret Santa at work? These metal straws are stylish and save the Earth from unnecessary plastic waste.

Metal Straws $34

Shop the complete STOCKING STUFFERS & BEYOND Collection!