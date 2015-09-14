Pre Sex Meals

The Weeknd’s new album Beauty Behind the Madness drops today, significantly increasing the baby-making potential for anyone who has a listen. How best to prepare? Looking and feeling at the top of your physical game doesn’t come easy, but keeping a few key meals and ingredients in mind during the day can keep your stamina in the bedroom, when that time comes, at its peak.

Breakfast

Start with that all-important meal in the morning.

Eggs are the go-to, B-vitamin protein that’ll ease stress levels and make you focus on what you’re doing.

Caffeinated coffee wakes your sorry ass up, and even makes you “regular”.

No time? Slather heart-healthy peanut butter on multi-grain toast.

Even oatmeal’s amino acids will help relax the muscles around blood vessels near your man parts. This results in increased blood flow.

Lunch

Lunch hour should be your biggest meal, so do double duty and have a steak salad.

Slow-digesting, lean meats and vitamin-packed leafy greens are a killer combination for stored energy.

Add nature’s butter with the good kind of fat: avocado. Your libido will thank you later.

If you crave starchy foods, substitute boring white rice for the muscle-strengthening grain called quinoa.

Switch out soda for unsweetened tea; it stimulates the brain and cleanses your system with catechin antioxidants.

Late Afternoon

That afternoon slump will have you craving empty carbs.

Use that hunger to fuel up on nutrient-dense dried fruit and nuts.

Bananas contain fiber and natural sugars, giving quick energy when you need it most.

Even a bottle of green juice will pack in those vegetables and fruit with little effort.

Dinner

At night, if you give a damn about what the other person thinks (smells?), avoid garlicky foods or anything that’ll give you gas.

Fatty acids found in salmon trigger arousal by raising dopamine levels.

Pair it with green beans, which will keep your blood oxygen-rich and flowing easily.

Eating fried foods will weigh you down and upset a stomach, and the last thing you want is indigestion.

For dessert, figs, red grapes and even watermelon will provide that final boost of stamina.

We can’t prevent you from drinking, so down lots of water beforehand to flush out toxins. Rule of thumbs involve keeping the number of drinks down to keep performance high. One drink for a buzz, too many will deflate your loins sooner than expected.

And turn up that music; ain’t nothing better than not feeling your face while you’re doing the nasty.