Simple Rules For Sharing Food On A Date

Aside from religion and politics, nothing can alter the mood of an evening like taking an unwarranted bite or sip of your date’s meal. Sharing food involves breaking certain boundaries some people may or may not be willing to do. You never know who may suffer from Only Child Syndrome or just be highly germaphobic.

How do you know where things stand? To make it easier, we’ve compiled a list of commonly shared foods along with when they’re acceptable to share. As this is only a guide, please use proper judgment. Enjoy!

1. Appetizers

“I’m sorry, did you want one?” Photo: Pixabay

First Date: Probably Committed Couple: Probably Soulmates: Definitely

To assume all appetizers should get shared will only lead to trouble. A good rule of thumb is if something comes with more than two pieces, it would likely be for the table. For those on first dates, you may think two items automatically assumes one for each of you, but double check first. For a singular appetizer item, diplomacy may be in order.

2. Entrees

“I thought all pizzas were personal pan?” Photo: Pixabay

First Date: Nope Committed Couple: Probably Soulmates: Definitely

Sharing entrees is the best way to taste as much of a menu as possible. But it can also be a terse nightmare for people that haven’t crossed into crazy-in-love soulmate status yet.

You don’t want to seem cheap or risk grossing out your date, so it’s probably better to just stick with your own course at the front end of a relationship, or find a place that does small plates where you are expected to share.

3. Dessert

“Don’t you dare touch my berry!” Photo: Pixabay

First Date: Maybe Committed Couple: Probably Soulmates: Definitely

Like entrees, you probably want to sample every sweet on the dessert list. That often entails ordering two different dishes and discussing which indulgence you prefer. For a first date, let them offer to let you have a taste, lest you make a painful faux pas. And use your own spoon.

The further into a relationship you get, the more likely you’ll wind up sharing anything and everything that’s on the table.

4. Ice Cream

If you’re on a first date, this is your best bet. Photo: @kiomasdossantos / Instagram

First Date: Nope Committed Couple: Maybe Soulmates: Probably

Ice cream is another hotly debated topic among sharers, but on your first date, don’t cheap out. Buy your date a scoop all their own. If you order a bowl, sharing is fine once in a committed relationship.

If you’re a licker, stick to your own scoop. This rule goes all the way up to committed, soulmate-status relationship, especially since that person knows everywhere your tongue has been.

5. French Fries

Main course or large side? This is so confusing. Photo: @mazinkieranz / Instagram

First Date: Maybe Committed Couple: Probably Soulmates: Definitely

Whether or not French fries are shareable largely depends on the context in which they’ve been ordered. As an appetizer, they belong to the table, so eat as many as you want.

But if they’re a side to a larger order, first dates, and newly committed couples should still ask first. As for soul mates, you already know the answer. Don’t you?

6. Drinks

Backwash is inevitable. Photo: @saloonbox / Instagram

First Date: Nope Committed Couple: Maybe Soulmates: Maybe

Sharing drinks can be a particularly arduous experience for germaphobes and those on first dates. Whether someone uses a straw or drinks from the side, germs will be shared. And you hardly know this person! Even generous food sharers can get finicky when it comes to their drink.

Playing devil’s advocate, whether someone is willing to share or not share a drink is also the perfect barometer for where things stand in your relationship. If someone offers you a taste, chances are things are going well.

7. Dips

Tiny spoons are the savior for all wannabe double dippers. Photo: Pixabay

First Date: Maybe Committed Couple: Definitely Soulmates: Definitely

The main issue with dips is double dipping. If you’re at the initial dating stages, keep that ish out of the dish. Double dipping is a personal discussion you need to have with your partner if ordering wings, guacamole, queso or any other dip. Like other sharing foods, some will be cool with your saucy ways while others will politely ask you to get your own.