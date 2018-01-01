Ten Unconventional Kitchen Tools Under $45

Spiralizer - $20

Be healthy AND mess-free! This Mason Jar Spiralizer functions both as a tool and a storage solution.

Grate Plate - $20

Whether you’re grating ginger or parmesan, this unique tool adds functionality and a pop of color to your kitchen

Stasher Bag - $20

This storage solution is a serious multitasker. To name a few, it’s BPA & plastic-free, microwave, freezer and dishwasher friendly, and can even be used to sous-vide if you’re feeling fancy.

Aggcoddler - $29

Take boiled eggs to the next level. This single-serving Scandinavian cup is perfect for creating the perfect treat.

Butter Churner - $39

Feeling fancy? Whip up your own batch of butter and impress your guests. Throw a few herbs in, we dare you.

French Butter Keeper - $38

Emulate the French and keep all your freshly homemade (ok let’s be realistic, your store-bought) butter in a Butter Keeper. These handmade pieces keep butter soft and fresh for easy spreading.

Bacon Press - $13

A cast iron press shaped like a pig? Add to cart. Now.

Popcorn Maker - $15

Make fresh popcorn without all the creepy additives.

Frywall - $29

Does the thought of the post-cooking cleanup have you reaching for Postmates more often than not? Same. The Fryall helps reduce some of that stress.

Culinary Torch - $45

You’re fancier than you think. Add some flare to a casual dinner with a culinary torch.