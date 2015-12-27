The 5 Most Expensive Hotel Rooms In The World

You’re probably used to hotel rooms where a mint on the pillow is something worth mentioning, and that’s cute. That’s really cute.

For celebrities, tycoons, and royalty, hotel rooms come with more than enough breathing room and realities of grandeur. We’re talking hot tubs, grand pianos, and top floors with some of the best views in the world.

So if you’re looking to have your mind and bank accounts blown, check out the five most expensive hotel rooms in the world and start saving.

5. The Sky Villa ($40,000 per night) Palms Casino Resort • Las Vegas, Nevada

Because it’s not really a trip to Vegas without a partial infinity pool overlooking the strip. Photo: @highhayden / Instagram

Ready for use in Sin City, this two-story 9,000-square-foot suite sets up the sweet life, from its private glass elevator to 12-person glass-enclosed Jacuzzi pool overlooking the Vegas Strip.

Private terraces give its occupants plenty of space to stretch, and its massage room, fitness room, and dry sauna make it impossible not to melt with relaxation. For everything else, there’s 24-hour butler service.

4. The Ty Warner Penthouse Suite ($45,000 per night) Four Seasons New York • New York, New York

This is one way to get your bearings on the city’s layout. Photo: @zeenoir / Instagram

Luxury has never felt more open, given this sumptuous apartment’s one-of-a-kind 360-degree view of the Big Apple. This spectacular stay keeps four glass balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows so that panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline is all encompassing.

The grandiosity doesn’t stop there, as its features also include a spa room and a Zen room (for all your Zen-ing needs), along with its very own private entrance and invisible audio system. For anything more, a butler, personal trainer, and a chauffeur (complete with Rolls Royce) await instruction.

3. The Presidential Suite ($51,800 per night) Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez • Cannes, France

It’s the perfect place to sit back, relax, and laugh at all the peasants down below. Photo: @camiliacoutinho / Instagram

The right way to take on the French Riviera – this four-bedroom embraces time, art, and luxury with a lovely appreciation for all. Featuring original lithographs from Dufy, Picasso Matisse, and Staël, this glorious stay has two lounge/dining rooms, two studies, two saunas, and four bathrooms, each with a hydrotherapy bath and Turkish bath/shower. For those in search of quiet moments, two rooftop gardens await, each with a century-old olive tree and hot tub.

2. The Shahi Mahal Suite ($60,000 per night) Raj Palace Hotel • Jaipur, India

Where you’re pretty much sleeping on a bed of gold. Photo: @mykojaro / Instagram

Bringing the 17th Century palace lifestyle into the tech convenience of the 21st Century, this opulent masterpiece of a home away from home gives up an authentic taste of contemporary royalty.

Recently restored by celebrated architects and designers, the inside features a library, bar, astrology room, and private theater, and the outside floors guests with its 24,000-square-foot landscaped terrace garden and three-sided infinity pool.

1. The Royal Penthouse Suite ($83,200 per night) Hotel President Wilson • Geneva, Switzerland

Where the view from the patio comes complete with telescope. Photo: @hotelwonders / Instagram

The most expensive hotel room in the world is a lavish 12-bedroom, 12-bathroom suite that’s hosted everyone from Bill Gates to Michael Douglas. The 12,083-square-foot manmade idyll is luxuriously tucked away, complete with private terrace and private gym.

Its top-floor interior is a majestic spread of any and all wants, from a Steinway grand piano and collection of ancient books and artworks to a billiards table and three of biggest Bang & Olufsen TVs in the world. If there’s anything else a person could possibly need, a private staff of butler, chef, and personal assistant are on hand.