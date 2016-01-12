The 6 Most Expensive Desserts In The World – By Category

A lot of noise was made earlier this year when the Williamsburg, Brooklyn restaurant, Manila Social Club, released a donut called the “Golden Cristal Ube Donut” for $100 a pop. Flavored with champagne and filled with the purple yam, Ube, it’s ultimately topped off with 24-karat gold flakes.

While that may sound expensive, it doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of opulent desserts. Imagine dropping a car payment on just one dessert. Then, imagine spending several car payments on another. Now imagine showing up to buy an entire New York City loft (along with bonus West Coast mansion) and instead purchase something you’ll consume.

That’s how ridiculous this list is. Read on.

6. Most Expensive Cupcake // $1,007

Gold you can eat! Because why not? Photo: @iamgiovannacristinzio / Instagram

This cupcake has all the ingredients you’d expect, and then it has an edible gold sheet, which, I know, makes your head explode. I mean, naturally, you thought those luxury cupcakes nearing the double digits were all hype, but now you know that 4-figure cupcakes exist, and you don’t know what to believe.

Sold at Bloomsbury’s to the mega-rich in Dubai, the Golden Phoenix Cupcake consists of Italian cocoa, Ugandan vanilla beans, and straight up 23-karat gold.

5. Most Expensive Doughnut // $1,682

You’d think they’d make it look a little less kitschy. Photo: Krispy Kreme

And here you thought $100 was a lot. This dessert blew everyone’s mind when Krispy Kreme debuted their magnum opus at their Selfridges, Oxford Street store.

With 500-year-old Courvoisier de L’Esprit Cognac draped over a swirly madness of raspberry and passion fruit syrup topped with 2002 Dom Perignon, its very existence will make you doubt all humanity. Why? Because it also includes an edible 24-karat gold leaf with handmade gold-dusted Belgian white chocolate “diamonds.”

4. Most Expensive Ice Cream // $25,000

I’m sensing the theme here is “edible gold.” Photo: @tvbs_official / Instagram

It should come as no surprise that Serendipity 3 has a place on this list. Made way back in 2007, the Frrrozen (not a misspelling) Haute Chocolate ice cream sundae uses 28 types of cocoa. What truly kicks this thing into stratospheric prices is the 18-karat gold bracelet with 1-carat of white diamonds that comes with it. Oh, and the gold spoon.

If you are going by ice cream alone, Scoopi Cafe in Dubai has the “Black Diamond.” Made with Italian truffles, Iranian saffron, and edible 23-karat gold flakes, it sells for $817 a scoop.

3. Most Expensive Pudding // $34,000

Don’t choke on the diamond. Photo: Alastair Ferrier / PA

Businessman Carl Weininger was apparently sick of reasonably priced chocolate pudding when he decided to purchase a version that included 2-carat white diamonds in the recipe.

Maybe we should cut him some slack since he says it was a nice little pick-me-up after being dumped by a girlfriend. The desserts creator, The Lindeth Howe Country House Hotel in Windermere, Cumbria was shooting for a publicity stunt along with a world record.

Ultimately Carl shared his pudding with others when he brought it to a ball. What a mensch.

2. Most Expensive Fruitcake // $1.7 Million

I’ll never understand rich people. Photo: mostluxuriouslist.com

How do 223 diamonds and a 5-carat, heart-shaped stone sound to you? Well, they adorn this bonkers marzipan-covered fruitcake baked by a Japanese pastry chef. Did he keep the recipe a secret? Yes. Did it take six months to design? Of course. Would you give away this fruitcake at Christmas? Hell no. What are you, insane? Have you even been reading this?

1. Most Expensive Cake // $75 Million

How did what looks to be a 5th grader’s project become worth $75 mil?! Photo: @d2project / Instagram

A madcap adventure of decoration, this colorful 3D portrait of a runway fashion show by British designer Debbie Wingham — who is known for creating the most expensive dress ($17.7 million) — is an absurdly decadent confectionary purchased by a buyer in the U.A.E. for his daughter’s birthday/engagement party.

Complete hand-sculpted fondant, this six-foot-long edible masterpiece features 4,000 diamonds, including a 5.2-carat pink diamond, a 0.4-carat yellow diamond, and more than a dozen 5-carat white diamonds, because sure.