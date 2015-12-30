The 8 Most Expensive Bottles Of Champagne

Champagne is the unofficial mascot of New Year’s. You enjoy it in celebratory toasts and at festive parties. But there’s likely no pop stars or rap moguls around for your New Year’s celebration. If there were, you’d be looking at bottle prices that you might mistake for a down payment on a home.

Want to know how those wildcat rich folk drink? Here are the eight most expensive bottles of champagne.

8. Dom Pérignon Rosé by David Lynch, 1998 ($11,179)

Each sip is worth hundreds of dollars. Photo: @sychou / Instagram

I can’t even imagine how this came into existence. I mean, a bottle of Champagne designed by the Twin Peaks creator and director of Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet? In my wildest dreams, I wouldn’t be able to wager a sensible guess.

In addition to designing a standard bottle, Lynch also designed ten Jeroboams (the equivalent of 6 standard bottles) of which one sold for over $11,000. This Moët et Chandon production is truly a worthy addition to the largest Champagne house in France.

7. Methuselah Louis Roederer, Cristal Brut 1990 Millennium Cuveé ($17,625)

It pairs really well with after-dinner donuts made of solid gold. Photo: @indulgenteats / Instagram

For those keeping score at home, a Methuselah is equal to eight normal bottles of wine. When it came to the unique blend of the special deluxe 2000 Millennium Cuveé, of the 1990 Cristal, things were done up with time and class.

Only 2,000 were made and released by the notable Champagne producer in 1999 to celebrate the turn of the millennium, with this one setting an auction record back in 2005.

6. Krug 1928 ($21,000)

This bottle better come with the ability to teleport us to Gatsby’s party mansion. Photo: @krugoli / Instagram

This bottle is the Champagne that broke that record when it sold at auction in 2009. Grandiose rumor has it the weather of 1928 was notable for its impeccable champagne-making conditions. Celebrated for its outstanding color, and vanilla bouquet, it’s the lightning of the Roaring Twenties in a bottle.

5. Shipwrecked 1841 Veuve Clicquot ($34,000)

Next time you need to chill your bottle of champs, toss it to the bottom of the ocean. Photo: @veuveclicquot / Instagram

One of 168 bottles found at the bottom of the Baltic Sea near Finland’s Åaland archipelago in 2010, at 160 feet below the surface in consistently cool waters, these bottles sat in near ideal aging conditions.

Having seen a tremendous amount of interest, these bottles are considered by some to be one of the most historical events in the world of Champagne.

4. Shipwrecked 1820 Juglar Cuvée ($43,000)

Maybe the barnacles add to the flavor profile? Photo: @helenesvinomat / Instagram

From that same shipwreck off the Åaland archipelago, this centuries-old bottle of bubbly was pulled to the surface, bringing substantial international delight. The year 1820 is a rough estimate, however, as they came from the now-defunct Champagne house of Juglar.

3. Dom Pérignon Rosé Gold, 1996 ($49,000)

If you’re paying this much for booze it better come in a fancy case. Photo: @trader_old_champagne / Instagram

Only 35 6-liter (Methuselah bottles), gold-plated bottles of this champagne, were produced. It’s cherished taste sounds worth some bills, but this is still new car money we’re talking here.

Described as a vintage rosé with aromatic smoky accents, it’s strong, radiant, and sharp with a firm finish.

2. Shipwrecked 1907 Heidsieck ($275,000)

Man, all a beverage has to do to get noticed is wind up in a shipwreck. Photo: @sedefcalarkan / Instagram

Originally on a Swedish freighter destined for Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, 2,000 bottles of this Champagne sank to the bottom of the Gulf of Finland in 1916 after being attacked by a German U-boat. After being recovered, they’re now sold to collectors at auctions for those who want to drink a piece of history.

1. Goût de Diamant Brut Diamond Champagne ($1.8 million)

Who doesn’t want a 19-carat diamond with their champs?! Photo: @djvanwyckent / Instagram

Let’s get one thing straight, the majority of this bottles worth comes from the absurd 19-carat diamond affixed to the label of each 18-karat solid gold bottle.

Designed by Alexander Amos, and produced by Chapuy, it backed up this extravagance by winning “best taste” in 2012 according to Champagne Business News.