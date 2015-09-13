The Best Vegas Bender You'll Ever Regret

Drinking and Vegas have always gone hand in hand, but only Vegas could kick up your booze game to the major leagues. No matter if you are on summer break livin’ that Top Ramen life, or a young CEO with dough to spend, Vegas amplifies what your reality is and lets drinking become an experience instead of a pastime.

Here are some uniquely Vegas places to help you tie one on.

The High Roller (Ferris Wheel)

Pace yourself. There’s a long night ahead! Photo: Daniel Ramirez

If you crave to see life from the clouds, this is the drinks-perience for you. The High Roller is the largest observation wheel in the world tipping the vertical scale at 550ft.

Beautiful people not guaranteed, but very likely. Photo: Kennejima

The High Roller Happy Hour is all you can drink for one full rotation which is about 30-40 minutes. Enter into the pod and there will be a full bar waiting for you as you enter. It’s like a glass bubble of awesomeness with 360 degree views of Las Vegas and as much booze as you can handle in one revolution.

Fancy Beer Pong at O’Sheas

If you’re lucky you might spot Mr. Lucky the Leprechaun mascot cheering you on. Photo: eastcoastgambler

O’Sheas has been serving Irish Cheer since the late 80’s, and now in its new home at the Linq, there is a brand new kind of havoc being made. At 3 p.m. Beer Pong Tournaments take over the Irish pub and fill it with a sea of men and women trying to claim the title of Ultimate Beer Pong Champion. If you don’t fancy cheap beer for your game, doll it up with shots, signature cocktails, or any of their craft options.

Sunday Bloody Bar at The D

After drinking one of these, you may be seeing things in threes. Photo: Butz.2013

If you’ve ever tried to eat everything at a buffet, then you’re my kind of people. Now imagine trying to fit the whole buffet on a skewer and garnish a Bloody Mary with it. That is how they do it at The D.

The Long Bar in the main casino area has the slight aroma of Old Vegas, and is home of the build-it-yourself brunch monstrosity. You fill out a card with everything from pickled eggs to Slim Jims and it comes back to you looking like a supermarket is trying to escape your goblet of a cocktail.

Chandelier Bar

The bar is suspended over the main floor casino and you enter through an all glass elevator.

Inside the Cosmopolitan is a newly created Vegas icon. The Chandelier Bar is a vision of some elaborate party that could only be pinned to a scene from the Great Gatsby. You walk INTO the chandelier and enjoy the view as if you were illuminating the casino around you – separated from the casino below by walls of beautiful glass beads.

Thirsty yet? Photo: Waferboard

The off menu “Buzz Button” drink is a must try for a first timer. This cocktail is garnished with flower that numbs the tongue and lips at the touch, a sensual reminder of the sexy time in store for the mouth when you decide to treat yourself in Vegas.