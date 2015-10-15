This Dog Provides Better Customer Service Than You

The Japanese are known for their strong work ethic, and their dogs are no exception as shown by Shiva, the adorable Shiba Inu shopkeeper who mans a tobacco shop in Tokyo.

“Is that legal tender sir? Kibble? Even better.”

OK, while technically more of a greeter who works for cucumbers, Shiva quickly became a worldwide internet sensation after a video of the pup at work was uploaded to YouTube in 2014.

His stardom has since attracted droves of both local and foreign tourists to the otherwise homely tobacco shop.

“Such business. Many customers.”

Shiva can still be found manning (dogging?) the storefront though the owner kindly asks that visitors refrain from tapping on the window or disturbing him while he’s sleeping or off-duty.

The shop is quite literally built into the side of the owner’s home so visitors are encouraged to be quiet and respectful.

The owner also asks that visitors purchase something from the shop as they are trying to run a business—and honestly who could say no to such a slick salesperson?

Ka-ching!