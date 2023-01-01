Support the AAPI Community.

As one of the largest ethnic groups in the nation, the AAPI community has made innumerable contributions that are wide-reaching and integral to the fabric of our daily lives. Tastemade recognizes and appreciates the countless ways in which the AAPI community has inspired us and positively transformed our understanding of food, design, and the quest for new experiences, and also recognizes and condemns the continued surge in anti-AAPI hate crimes. Diversity is a strength and we celebrate the opportunity to highlight the many contributions of the AAPI community across our platforms. We stand with and celebrate our friends in the AAPI community today and everyday.