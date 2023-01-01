Black Lives Matter

We stand with the Black community — with our team, our partners, our audience, our families, our friends — in the fight against racism. We denounce violence, and we vehemently denounce police brutality against our Black brothers and sisters. It is clear our society must change, and it is all of our responsibility to take part in driving this change in a positive way. By acknowledging our past, we can work to re-shape our future, a future that both celebrates the richness and gives tribute to the significant achievements of the Black community.