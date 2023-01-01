Time is running out

Black Lives Matter

We stand with the Black community — with our team, our partners, our audience, our families, our friends — in the fight against racism. We denounce violence, and we vehemently denounce police brutality against our Black brothers and sisters. It is clear our society must change, and it is all of our responsibility to take part in driving this change in a positive way. By acknowledging our past, we can work to re-shape our future, a future that both celebrates the richness and gives tribute to the significant achievements of the Black community.

Join us. Learn with us.
Get involved.

The Be the Change site is a destination created to provide you with information and resources on what we can do to help and support the Black community, to educate ourselves and others, and to amplify Black voices and spotlight Black brands.

Find additional resources and connect with us @Tastemade on Instagram or Twitter.

Follow, Listen
& Amplify
Black Voices

We are adding new voices every day. Connect with us @Tastemade on Instagram or Twitter. to add to the list.

Follow
Chefs, Artists, Creators, Writers, Activists & Thought Leaders.
@Blair Imani@Erika Hart@Kimberly Latrice Jones@Rachel Cargle@Brittany Packnett Cunningham@Patrisse Cullors-Brignac@Fred Joseph@Aria Sa’id@Lee Merritt@Chris Stewart@Kendrick Sampson@Angela Rye@Robert Fredrick Smith@Alicia Garza@Keli Goff@Mungi Ngomane@Jamal Cole@Derrell Smith@Nyesha Arrington@Andrew Tyree@Amanda Gorman@Kevin Young@Morgan Harper Nichols@Stephen Satterfield@Paul Octavious@Ade Hogue@Edyn Nicole@Aundre Larrow@Buttah@Ndubisi Okoye@Hayet Rida@Matt Cowen@Sommer Martin@Tyler Adams@Gui@Tabitha Brown@Ira Madison III@Diamond Batiste@Adrian C. Jackson@Marlon Webb@Torrel Jasper@Amanda Seales@Vincint Cannady@Rickey Thompson@Jade Lily@Logan Delaney@Rosecleer Marie@Keith Corbin@Natalie Patterson@Johnnie Hobbs@Ianne Fields Stewart@Jumoke Jackson@Jocelyn Delk Adams@Roze Traore@Hawa Hassan@Jerrelle Guy@Gabrielle Reyes@Kalisa Marie Martin

Black-Owned Businesses