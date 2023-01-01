Support the Latinx Community.

Nearly 20% of the US population identifies as Latinx, making it the largest ethnic group in America today, and a major contributor to our cultural fabric through art, music, family, religion, and food. Despite these contributions, it is well documented that Latinx and Hispanic communities, like other communities of color, face disparities in areas such as education, health care, unemployment, and other socioeconomic measures. Tastemade is committed to doing our part to address these disparities, and we celebrate the Latinx community as one of the most dynamic, unique, and diverse in the country, and one that inspires us everyday.