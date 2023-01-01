Support the LGBTQ+ Community.

Did you know that PRIDE is an acronym for Personal Rights in Defense and Education? The organization was formed in Los Angeles, California in 1966 by Steve Ginsburg. As a company headquartered in Los Angeles, Tastemade has always been proud to share the stories and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community. We recognize that the kitchen is traditionally a place where people come together to share stories, and as a global brand, we choose to use our platform to advocate for the voices of cultures and communities who have been traditionally marginalized. We are proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community — with our team, our partners, our audience, our families, and our friends.