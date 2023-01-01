Time is running out

Did you know that PRIDE is an acronym for Personal Rights in Defense and Education? The organization was formed in Los Angeles, California in 1966 by Steve Ginsburg. As a company headquartered in Los Angeles, Tastemade has always been proud to share the stories and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community. We recognize that the kitchen is traditionally a place where people come together to share stories, and as a global brand, we choose to use our platform to advocate for the voices of cultures and communities who have been traditionally marginalized. We are proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community — with our team, our partners, our audience, our families, and our friends.

The Be the Change site is a destination created to provide you with information and resources on what we can do to help and support the LGBTQ+ community, to educate ourselves and others, and to amplify LGBTQ+ voices and spotlight LGBTQ+ brands.

