Taste-Life Balance
Our team strives to live the Tastemade life - we have created unique working environments where passionate, curious, driven people from diverse backgrounds have come together with a shared passion to inspire, entertain and delight.
What is Tastemade?
Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, garnering 700 million minutes watched per month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community.
Diversity
Tastemade is committed to increasing equity, diversity and inclusion. We value our team's unique tapestry of skills, experiences, and perspectives, and prioritize creating and maintaining a workplace in which all employees have an opportunity to participate and contribute to the success of our vision.
Perks
Generous
Time Off.
We offer flexible vacation, paid holidays, generous parental leave and flexible working hours for when you need them most
Team
Building.
In addition to weekly companywide all-hands meetings, we have a variety of team events and activities (food, fitness and everything in-between!)
Performance
Management.
We believe transparency is the best policy and encourage a culture of regular feedback and praise over the dreaded one-time “annual review”
Compensation
Package.
We offer competitive compensation, benefits, pension/401k, stock options and an annual bonus to all full time employees
Open Positions
We look forward to your application!
Please know that Tastemade will process your information in accordance with our Privacy Policy.