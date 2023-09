Details

Oftentimes during the preparation of large celebrations, the oven is in use for the main meal and there’s no room for desserts. In this lesson, Tastemaker Julie Nolke offers simple yet gorgeous make-ahead alternatives that keep your company drooling. Chocolate-dipped waffle donuts, a triple layer ice cream bomb and mini lemon meringue waffle bowls will no doubt impress your friends and family for the next big occasion.