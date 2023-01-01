Copyright
Including Repeat Infringer Termination Policy
Tastemade, Inc. ("Tastemade") respects the intellectual property rights of others and expects its users to do the same.
It is Tastemade's policy, in appropriate circumstances and at its discretion, to disable and/or the accounts of subscribers or account holders who are repeat infringers. Tastemade may take action against subscribers or account holders in its discretion even if they have not been determined to be repeat infringers, if Tastemade determines that they have attracted an unusually large number of accusations involving multiple or widespread episodes of alleging infringing behavior.
To satisfy one of the conditions of the optional safe harbor against certain remedies for online service providers under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, Tastemade will respond expeditiously to valid notifications of claimed infringement that are reported to Tastemade's Designated Agent to Receive Notifications of Claimed Infringement. The notifications should be addressed as follows:
Attention: Copyright Agent
c/o Tastemade, Inc.
3019 Olympic Blvd., Stage C
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Phone: 424-268-4629
Email: [email protected]
Information regarding the requirements for valid notifications of claimed infringement for service providers like Tastemade is at 17 U.S.C. § 512(c)(3) or on the Copyright Office website at https://www.copyright.gov/dmca-directory/.
