Larry Fitzgibbon is the co-founder and CEO of Tastemade, responsible for leading the effort in propelling the brand into an immensely popular global video platform — reaching an audience of over 300 million users and streaming more than 700 million monthly minutes watched.

Larry was instrumental in raising over $130 million in venture capital from Tastemade's partners: Redpoint Ventures, Raine Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Mitsui & Co., and Cool Japan Fund.

Prior to Tastemade, Larry was a part of Demand Media's founding team. As EVP of media & operations, he was an integral member of the executive team that led the company through its IPO in 2011. Under his management, the company's portfolio of media properties grew to a worldwide audience of more than 140 million unique visitors with an annual revenue growth from $5 million to $150 million. Previously, Larry served as VP of business development at Citysearch -- an operating business of IAC/InterActiveCorp -- where he developed and executed the company's business and partnership strategy to drive its leadership position within the local search marketplace. Earlier in his career, Larry was VP of distribution at Intertainer, a pioneer in the burgeoning video-on-demand business. In this role, Larry designed and executed distribution strategy while managing relationships with its film, television, internet, and cable partners.