The Founders
Larry Fitzgibbon is the co-founder and CEO of Tastemade, responsible for leading the effort in propelling the brand into an immensely popular global video platform — reaching an audience of over 300 million users and streaming more than 700 million monthly minutes watched.
Larry was instrumental in raising over $130 million in venture capital from Tastemade's partners: Redpoint Ventures, Raine Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Mitsui & Co., and Cool Japan Fund.
Prior to Tastemade, Larry was a part of Demand Media's founding team. As EVP of media & operations, he was an integral member of the executive team that led the company through its IPO in 2011. Under his management, the company's portfolio of media properties grew to a worldwide audience of more than 140 million unique visitors with an annual revenue growth from $5 million to $150 million. Previously, Larry served as VP of business development at Citysearch -- an operating business of IAC/InterActiveCorp -- where he developed and executed the company's business and partnership strategy to drive its leadership position within the local search marketplace. Earlier in his career, Larry was VP of distribution at Intertainer, a pioneer in the burgeoning video-on-demand business. In this role, Larry designed and executed distribution strategy while managing relationships with its film, television, internet, and cable partners.
Steven is the co-founder of Tastemade and runs the company's international businesses across Asia/Pacific, EMEA, and Latin/South America.
He manages both regional teams and local production studios across three continents, creating original programming in seven different languages and programming Tastemade channels across all major digital, mobile, and OTT platforms. Steven also oversees the company's international brand extensions in new retail, commerce, and experiences.
Prior to Tastemade, Steven was a part of the founding team at Demand Media, a digital media company which had an IPO on the NYSE in 2011. He has also held executive roles with Yahoo!, 20th Century Fox, and Macro International. Steven was born, raised, and educated in Maine, though has lived in eight different countries throughout his career. He graduated from the University of Maine with study abroad in Grenoble, France and the Free University in Berlin, Germany, including a work/study program at the Treuhandanstalt in Berlin, the agency that privatized former East German enterprises.
Joe is the co-founder of Tastemade, He oversees product, technology and marketing efforts for the company, which reaches an audience of over 300 million users and streams more than 700 million monthly minutes watched globally.
Since inception, Joe has focused on every detail of the Tastemade brand and software projects, leading efforts to name the company and has dedicated much of his time to growing the global community. Prior to Tastemade, Joe was a part of the founding team and EVP of Product and Marketing at Demand Media, a digital media company which had an IPO on the NYSE in 2011. He was also the co-founder of The Daily Plate, a health and fitness subscription service that merged with LIVESTRONG.COM. Joe is now the Co-Founder of Day-J, a platform making personalized health coaching from licensed and certified experts more accessible and affordable.
Previously, Joe was SVP of network & operations at Intermix Media, parent company of MySpace (acquired by Fox Interactive Media), where he was responsible for building and operating the online gaming and social media platform group. Earlier in his career, Joe was an executive in Silicon Valley where he worked for a variety of technology and gaming startups, including TEN/Pogo.com (acquired by EA) and Excite@Home. Joe currently serves on the advisory board of the USC Center for Body Computing (CBC) whose mission is to bring together business and research innovators to study, accelerate, and create digital health solutions.