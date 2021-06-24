“WIN A TRIP TO THAILAND” GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL RULES

FINAL/June 24, 2021

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

YOU MUST HAVE OR CREATE AN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT (“ACCOUNT”) TO ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES. MEMBERSHIP ON INSTAGRAM IS FREE.

1. SPONSOR: Tastemade, Inc., 3019 Olympic Blvd., Stage C, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (the “Sponsor”).

2. ADMINISTRATOR: Ventura Associates International LLC, 494 Eighth Avenue, Suite 1700, New York, NY 10001, an independent judging organization whose decisions are final and binding with respect to the “Win a Trip to Thailand” Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”).

3. HOW TO ENTER: You may enter this Sweepstakes during the period beginning at 9:00 A.M Pacific Time (“PT”) on July 6, 2021 and ending at 11:59 P.M. PT on July 20, 2021 (“Entry Period”). You may enter the Sweepstakes by doing all of the following: (a) sign into your Instagram account, (b) follow @chefsfeed, @tastemadetravel, and @thailandinsider Instagram accounts, and then comment on the sweepstakes post with TastemadeThailandSweepsEntry; and (c) tag a friend (you must have permission from your friend(s) to tag them. The aforementioned requirements a-c are collectively referred to herein as your “Entry”. Each Entry received in accordance with these official rules (“Rules”) that complies with all requirements of these Rules, and with all terms, conditions and policies of the Instagram® service, will constitute as an Entry into the Sweepstakes. All Entries must be received during the Entry Period. Entries will not be judged.

Normal Internet access and usage charges imposed by your on-line and cell phone service provider will apply. If your Account is set to “protected or private mode”, your updates/responses will not be visible to Sponsor and, therefore, will not be received by Sponsor, resulting in your failure to enter the Sweepstakes. Please note that disabling “protected or private mode” will make all of your photos public and anyone will be able to follow you. It is your sole responsibility to notify the Sponsor in writing to the address listed in the Sponsor section above if you change your Account. For purposes of these Rules posted at: http://www.tastemade.com/instagramRulesThailand, all times and days are Pacific Time and the Sponsor’s computer will be the time keeping device for the purposes of this Sweepstakes. During the Entry Period you will disclose your relationship with Sponsor in any online posts you make which reference Tastemade or Thailand Department of Tourism or any of their products or services by including the statement “I entered a Tastemade Home Sweepstakes” in any such online posts. If you are selected as the winner as defined below in these Rules, you will continue to disclose your relationship with Sponsor in all online posts you make that reference these companies or any of their products or services by including the statement “I received a prize from Tastemade in any such online posts.”

Entries by any method other than set forth above in Section 3 are void. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification. If the Sponsor suspects that an entrant attempted to obtain additional Entries by using multiple email addresses, social media and/or email accounts, registrations, identities or any other method, all Entries submitted by such entrant will be declared null and void, and the entrant may be disqualified from participation in the Sweepstakes at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. The person named as the registered owner of the user’s email and/or social media account (e.g., Instagram) associated with the Entry will be deemed the entrant. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the dispute will be resolved in favor of the individual who is the "authorized e-mail account holder" of the e-mail address provided when the social media account was created. "Authorized email account holder" is defined as the natural person assigned an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (i.e., business, education institution) responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entry for any reason, in its sole and absolute discretion.

4. ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes is solely open to legal residents of California, Oregon, Texas, and Washington age 18 years or older. The aforementioned four (4) states are collectively referred to herein as the “Territory”. Void in all other U.S. states and where prohibited by law. Employees of Sponsor, Thailand Department of Tourism, and Administrator and their respective parent companies, subsidiary or affiliated companies; or the advertising, promotional or fulfillment agencies of any of them (individually and collectively, “Entities”); nor members of their households or immediate families (defined as parents, children, siblings, stepparents, stepchildren, stepsiblings and their spouses) ae eligible to enter or win. Neither the Entities, nor any of their officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents or representatives (individually and collectively, “Releasees”) are responsible for Entries from persons residing, or physically located, outside the Territory; or for Entries that are altered, delayed, deleted, destroyed, forged, fraudulent, improperly accessed, inaccurate, incomplete, interrupted, irregular in any way, late, lost, misrouted, multiple, non-delivered, stolen, tampered with, unauthorized, unintelligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Rules; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider, website or other connections; telephone availability or accessibility; miscommunications; failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines or technical failure; failed phone, computer hardware or software, failures, technical errors or difficulties; telephone transmissions; technical failures; unauthorized human intervention; traffic congestion; garbled or jumbled transmissions; undeliverable emails resulting from any form of active or passive email filtering; insufficient space in entrant’s email account to receive email; or other errors of any kind, whether due to electronic, human, mechanical, printing, production or technical errors or other causes; even if caused by the negligence of any of the Releasees.

5. PRIZE DETAILS: Winner will receive a trip for winner and one (1) guest to Thailand. Trip includes: airfare for two as follows” LAX to Bangkok, Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai to Bangkok, Bangkok to LAX), plus lodging accommodation as follows: 4 nights in Bangkok and 3 nights in Chiang Mai, transfer services (airport to hotel, hotel to airport) and one day tour, a Sponsor’s or prize provider’s discretion . Approximate retail value (“ARV” of prize: $10,000.00).. All meals, ground transportation (other than noted in these Rules), gratuities, incidentals, upgrades, taxes, service charges or other expenses not specified herein including, but not limited to expenses for winner and guest to travel from and back to their primary residences from LAX are not included and are the winner’s and guest’s responsibility to assume. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash. No substitutions allowed except that Sponsor may, at its sole discretion, substitute prize or any portion of the prize with another prize of equal or greater value. All fees, federal, state, local or other expenses relating to the use, acceptance and possession of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Any and all taxes are the responsibility of winner. An IRS form 1099 will be filed by Administrator in the name of winner.

Winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary and dates determined by the Sponsor and communicated by Administrator or forfeit all rights to prize. Certain restrictions may apply. Airfare, hotel, and other accommodations are subject to availability. Arrangements for the fulfillment of prize will be made by Sponsor and/or its prize provider. The winner acknowledges that the tour is beyond the control of the Sponsor and is subject to being rescheduled, modified or cancelled. If the tour or flights are postponed, canceled or not have occurred, no compensation or substitution will be provided, and the Sponsor shall have no further obligation to winner other than to supply the remaining portion of prize. Should this be the case, trip must be taken within six (6) months from the adjusted travel date, if any. If for any reason whatsoever, winner is unable to travel after all travel arrangements have been made, the Sponsor shall have no further obligation to the winner. If prize is forfeited prior to Sponsor finalizing for all portions of the prize, and sufficient time exists to select an alternate winner, the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner from all non-winning eligible entries. Winner and guest are responsible for obtaining proper documentation (e.g., valid passport, visa), prior to travel. Winner and guest will each be required to complete and return a Liability/Publicity Release prior to travel.

6. ODDS: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the Entry Period.

7.WINNER SELECTION & NOTIFICATION: A winner will be selected on or about July 22, 2021 from all Entries received during the Entry Period. Random drawing will be conducted by the Administrator whose decision regarding the selection of the winner shall be final and binding. On or about the July 22, 2021, the potential winner will be notified by email and/or direct message to the applicable Entry account and must be able to receive calls from an unlisted/blocked number. The contact information provided on Entry will be used to notify winner. The Sponsor is not responsible for changes to winner’s Instagram function that may interfere with the winner notification. Winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability and, unless prohibited by law, Publicity Release (“Affidavit/Release”) as well as any other documents (“Prize Notification Documents”) within the date and time specified on notification, or he/she may be disqualified. The Sponsor reserves the right to investigate winner to determine if s/he has been truthful, and to disqualify him or her if the Rules or Entry requirements were not met. If Affidavit/Release, and/or prize notification or prize is returned as undeliverable, or if winner’s Instagram Account is set to “protected mode” so that the winner’s updates/responses may not be visible to Sponsor or if a prize is forfeited, or if required documents are not returned within such time period, or if winner cannot accept or receive the prize for any reason, or if he/she is not in compliance with these Rules, the prize may be awarded to an alternate winner from all eligible non-winning Sweepstakes Entries. The prize may be forfeited if winner is not reachable at the email address or Entry account provided or a forwarding address is not made available or any non-compliance with the Rules.

8. SPECIAL CAUTION: COVID-19: Winner and his or her guest(s) each understand and agree that travel is inherently dangerous due to the COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic which is a highly contagious and communicable disease; and, to the fullest extent permitted by law, each assumes all risks of illness or injury which may arise directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from prize related travel and activities. Additionally, winner and his or her guest understand and agree that, in response to economic and/or social conditions caused by COVID-19/Coronavirus, Sponsor and/or prize provider may be compelled to cancel the trip, the Sweepstakes with little (if any) advanced notice.

9. PRIVACY POLICY/DATA COLLECTION: Information provided by you for this Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: https://www.tastemade.com/privacy/.

10. CONDITIONS: By entering this Sweepstakes and/or accepting prize (if determined the winner), you agree that:[a] you have all rights, permissions and consents necessary to grant the rights to Administrator and Sponsor as expressed herein; [b] you will abide by and be bound by the Rules and the Administrator’s and Sponsor’s decisions and Privacy Policy; [c] the Entry becomes solely the Sponsor’s property and will not be acknowledged or returned; [d] you release and hold harmless the Releasees, Instagram® from any and all liability for claims, injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including without limitation, death and bodily injury, resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the awarding, delivery, acceptance, use, misuse, possession, loss or misdirection of any Prize; participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes (or prize) related activity or from any interaction with, or downloading of, computer Sweepstakes information; [e] in the event viruses, bugs, unauthorized human intervention, Acts of God, acts or regulations of any governmental or supra-national authority, war, national emergency, accident, fire, riot, strikes, lock-outs, industrial disputes, acts of terrorism or other matters beyond the Administrator’s reasonable control, corrupt, prevent or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Sweepstakes, so that it cannot be conducted as originally planned, except where prohibited by law, Administrator has the right, in its sole discretion, to modify the Rules or to cancel, modify, extend, terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes; and in such event, to select winner by such method as Administrator in its sole discretion shall consider equitable; [f] the Releasees are not responsible for typographical or other errors in the offer or administration of this Sweepstakes, including but not limited to: errors in the advertising, Rules, selection and announcement of a winner, and distribution of Prize; [g] any portion of Prize not accepted or used by a Winner will be forfeited; [h] the Releasees are not responsible for any inability of a winner to accept prize (or any portion thereof) for any reason; [i] the Administrator has the right, at any time and at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it suspects to be doing any of the following: (1) tampering or attempting to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes; (2) violating the Rules; (3) violating the terms of service, privacy policy or other terms, conditions of use and/or general rules or guidelines of any Sweepstakes property or service; (4) acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person or (5) for any other good cause as determined solely by the Administrator; [j]Administrator has the right to lock out an entrant whose eligibility is in question or who has been disqualified or is otherwise ineligible to enter the Sweepstakes; [k] since any attempt by any individual to damage the Website or undermine the legitimate operation of this Sweepstakes is a violation of these Rules as well as criminal and civil laws, and should Administrator believe or become aware that such an attempt has been, is being, or will be made, it has the right to seek remedies and damages from any responsible individuals to the fullest extent permitted by law, including without limitation criminal prosecution; [l] all disputes, claims and causes of action at law or in equity (individually, “Claim”) arising out of or relating to this Sweepstakes, the meaning or interpretation of the Rules or any Prize awarded shall be resolved by applying the laws of California, without regard to conflict of laws provisions therein, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in the state or federal courts within that state; [m] all Claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; [n] all Claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred,but in no event include attorneys’ fees, and under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, special, consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses and waives all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased; [o] Administrator has the right to modify Prize award procedures at its sole discretion; [p] the Releasees are not responsible for the cancellation, postponement or unavailability of the Prize, and if such occurs, the Prize will be substituted with a Prize of equal or greater value; [q] the Releasees are not responsible for any changes to any Instagram function or policies that may interfere with the Sweepstakes or your ability to timely enter, and [r] Releasees are not responsible for any failure of delivery of winner notification.

11. RULES & WINNER’S NAME: For Winner’s Name (available after August 1, 2021), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Tastemade Win a Trip to Thailand Giveaway, Winner, c/o Ventura Associates, 494 Eighth Avenue, Suite 1700, New York, NY 10001, ATTN: KM.FOR A COPY OF THE RULES, PRINT THIS WEB PAGE.

Thailand Department of State is a prize provider, only. It is not responsible for the administration of the Sweepstakes. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Sweepstakes must be directed to the Sponsor or Administrator, and not to Thailand Department of Tourism.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administrated by, or associated with Instagram. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Sweepstakes must be directed to the Sponsor or Administrator, and not to Instagram®.