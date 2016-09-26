Protecting your privacy is really important to us. This Privacy Policy covers all of the services of Tastemade, Inc. and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, “Tastemade”, “we”, “us”, or “our”), and our mobile applications, desktop application services, software and other materials and services made available on, from or through the foregoing (collectively, the “Services”). We’re providing this Privacy Policy to explain our practices regarding the collection, use and disclosure of information that we receive when you use our Services. This Privacy Policy doesn’t apply to any third-party websites, services or applications, such as applications and websites using Facebook, even if they are accessible through our Services. This Privacy Policy applies only to information collected by the Services. Please read this Privacy Policy, and if you have any questions or suggestions, please contact us at [email protected]. Also, please note that, unless we define a term in this Privacy Policy, all capitalized words used in this Privacy Policy have the same meanings as in our Terms of Use found at https://www.tastemade.com/terms.

If you don’t consent to the collection, use and disclosure of information that we receive when you use our Services in accordance with this Privacy Policy, then you may not use the Services.

HOW DO WE COLLECT AND USE INFORMATION?

Our primary goals in collecting information are to provide and improve our Services, to administer your use of the Services (including your account, if you are an account holder) and to enable you to enjoy and easily navigate our Services.

Account Information. When you create an account, we’ll collect certain information that can be used to identify you, which may include your name, email address, mailing address and photo (“Personally Identifiable Information” or “PII”). We may also collect certain information that isn’t considered PII because it cannot be used by itself to identify you, such as your individual preferences. If you choose to create or sign-in to an account through one of your social networking service accounts (“SNS Accounts”), you may have to provide us with your username (or user ID) so that your identity can be authenticated by the SNS Account. When the authentication is complete, we’ll be able to link your account with the SNS Account and access certain PII, such as your name, email address, photo and other PII that your privacy settings on the SNS Account permit us to access. We don’t receive or store passwords for any of your SNS Accounts. We may use your PII to contact you with emails, newsletters, marketing or promotional materials and other information that may be of interest to you. If you decide at any time that you no longer wish to receive such communications from us, please follow the opt-out procedure described in this Privacy Policy below.

Information Collected Using Cookies. We collect certain information through the use of “cookies,” which are small text files that are saved by your browser when you access our Services. We may use both session cookies and persistent cookies to identify that you’ve logged in to the Services and to tell us how and when you interact with our Services. We may also use cookies to monitor aggregate usage and web traffic routing on our Services and to customize and improve our Services. Unlike persistent cookies, session cookies are deleted when you log off from the Services and close your browser. Although most browsers automatically accept cookies, you can change your browser options to stop automatically accepting cookies or to prompt you before accepting cookies. Please note, however, that if you don’t accept cookies, you may not be able to access all portions or features of the Services. We engage third-party services providers (including third-party advertisers) that may also place their own cookies on your browser. Note that this Privacy Policy covers only our use of cookies and does not include use of cookies by such third parties.

Information Related to Use and Subscription of the Services. Our servers automatically record certain information about how a person uses our Services (we call this information “Log Data”), including both account holders and non-account holders (either, a “User”). Log Data may include information such as a User’s Internet Protocol (IP) address, browser type, operating system, the web page that a User was visiting before accessing our Services, the pages or features of our Services to which a User browsed and the time spent on those pages or features, search terms, the links or buttons on our Services that a User clicked on (including advertisements clicked on) and other statistics. We use this information to administer the Services and we analyze (and may engage third parties to analyze) this information to improve and enhance the Services by expanding their features and functionality and tailoring them to our Users’ needs and preferences. We may use a person’s IP address to fight spam, malware and identity theft. We also use the IP Address to generate aggregate, non-identifying, non-personal information about how our Services are used. By using the Services, you understand and agree that Tastemade is providing a platform for you to view and upload content, including comments and other materials to the Services and to share content publicly. This means that other users may search for, see, use or share any of the content that you create and make publicly available through the Services, consistent with the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and Tastemade’s Terms of Use. If you subscribe to a paid Service, we use Stripe to process and accept payments, or if you subscribe to a paid Service via Apple iTunes or Google Play, your payment will be processed via those respective services. We do not store any credit card information, but Stripe (or Apple or Google, as applicable) will collect credit card information and any other payment-related information. Each such third-party service uses the payment-related information that it receives as necessary and appropriate to fulfil requests to process payment transactions, to facilitate billing and to otherwise deliver payment services. Personally identifiable information about Users is used by each such service to process payment transactions and for no other purpose, and this information is subject to Stripe’s privacy policy and terms of use found at https://stripe.com/us/terms; Apple’s iTunes privacy policy and terms of use found at http://www.apple.com/legal/privacy/ and http://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/us/terms.html; and Google Play’s privacy policy and terms of use found at https://www.google.com/intl/en/policies/privacy and https://play.google.com/about/play-terms.html.

Information Sent by Your Mobile Device. We collect certain information that your mobile device sends when you use our Services, like a device identifier, user settings and the operating system of your device, as well as information about your use of our Services.

Location Information. In some cases, we collect and store information about where you are located, such as by converting your IP address into a rough geolocation. We may use location information to improve and personalize our Services for you.

WHAT INFORMATION DO WE SHARE WITH THIRD PARTIES?

We will not share any PII that we have collected from you except as described below:

Information Shared with Our Services Providers. We may engage third party service providers to work with us to administer and provide the Services. These third-party services providers have access to your PII only for the purpose of performing services on our behalf or to enable us to provide better Services for you.

Information Shared with Third Parties. We may share aggregated information and non-identifying, non-personal information with third parties for industry analysis, demographic profiling, measurement of advertising effectiveness and other similar purposes. In addition, advertisers, advertising technology companies and service providers that perform advertising-related services for us and our business partners may use cookies and similar technologies to collect information from or about you in order to tailor advertisements, measure advertising effectiveness and enable other enhancements. This information may include your use of the Services, websites you visited, advertisements you viewed and your other activities online. We may also provide your PII to our business partners or other trusted entities for the purpose of providing you with information on goods or services we believe will be of interest to you. You can, at any time, opt out of receiving such tailored advertisements or communications by following the opt-out procedure described in this Privacy Policy below.

Information Disclosed in Connection with Business Transactions. Information that we collect from our users, including PII, is considered to be a business asset. As a result, if we go out of business or enter bankruptcy or if we are acquired as a result of a transaction such as a merger, acquisition or asset sale, your PII may be disclosed or transferred to the third-party acquirer in connection with the transaction.

Information Disclosed for Our Protection and the Protection of Others. It’s our policy to protect you from having your privacy violated through abuse of the legal systems, whether by individuals, entities or government, and to contest claims that we believe to be invalid under applicable law. However, it’s also our policy to cooperate with government and law enforcement officials and private parties. Accordingly, we reserve the right to disclose any information about you to government or law enforcement officials or private parties as we, in our sole discretion, believe necessary: (i) to satisfy or comply with any applicable law, regulation or legal process or to respond to lawful requests, including subpoenas, warrants or court orders; (ii) to protect our property, rights and safety and the rights, property and safety of third parties or the public in general; and (iii) to prevent or stop activity we consider to be illegal, unethical or legally actionable.

INFORMATION WE DISCLOSE WITH YOUR CONSENT OR AT YOUR REQUEST.

We’ll share your PII with third-party sites or platforms, such as social networking sites, if you have expressly requested that we do so.

THE SECURITY OF YOUR INFORMATION

We take reasonable measures to protect the information that we collect from or about you (including your PII) from unauthorized access, use or disclosure. When you enter sensitive and/or personally-identifying information on our registration or order forms, we encrypt that information using secure socket layer technology (SSL). However, no method of transmission over the internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure. So, we can’t guarantee the absolute security of any information you provide to us, but we’ll take every reasonable measure to do so.

LINKS TO OTHER SITES

Our Services may contain links to other websites and services. Any information that you provide on or to a third-party website or service is provided directly to the owner of the website or service and is subject to that party's privacy policy. Our Privacy Policy doesn’t apply to those websites or services and we’re not responsible for the content, privacy or security practices and policies of those websites or services. To protect your information, we recommend that you carefully review the privacy policies of other websites and services that you access too.

EMAILING AND MESSAGING VIA A TASTEMADE ACCOUNT

As part of some of our Services, account holders may be able to •communicate with other account holders, through use of direct messaging and email functionality associated with their accounts. Your email address will not be visible to other account holders in such communications.

YOUR CHOICES

Modifying Your Information or Deleting Your Account. You can access and modify certain PII associated with your account by editing the profile page in your account. If you want us to delete your PII and your account, please contact us at [email protected] with your request. We’ll take steps to delete your information as soon as is practicable, but some information may remain in archived/backup copies for our records or as otherwise required by law.

Opting Out. If you do not wish to receive promotional emails, newsletter notifications or other communications from us, please follow the unsubscribe instructions provided in any of the communications. We do need to send you certain communications regarding the Services and you will not be able to opt out of those communications, like communications regarding updates to our Terms of Use or this Privacy Policy or information about billing.

Some of the advertisers, advertising technology companies and service providers that perform advertising-related services for us and our business partners may be members of the Network Advertising Initiative ("NAI"), a cooperative of online marketing companies that offers a centralized tool for opting out of interest-based or online behavioral advertising delivered by each of its member companies. If you would like to obtain more information about the NAI and make choices about their members' use of information from or about you, please visit http://www.networkadvertising.org/choices/. In addition, some of the third parties that collect information from or about you from use of the Services in order to provide more relevant advertising to you participate in the Self-Regulatory Program for Online Behavioral Advertising. This program offers a single location where users can make choices about the use of their information for ad targeting. To learn more, including how to opt-out, please visit http://www.aboutads.info/choices/.

Please note that if you opt-out, we may still collect some data about your online activity for operational purposes, but it won’t be used by us for the purpose of targeting ads to you, and if you use multiple browsers or devices, you may need to perform this opt-out on each browser or device.

RESPONDING TO DO NOT TRACK SIGNALS

Our Services do not have the capability to respond to “Do Not Track” signals received from various web browsers. Other parties may collect PII about Users’ online activities over time and across different websites when Users use other operators’ websites or online services.

INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER

Your PII may be transferred to, and maintained on, computers located outside of your state, province, country or other governmental jurisdiction where the privacy laws may not be as protective as those in your jurisdiction. If you’re located outside the United States and choose to provide your PII to us, we may transfer your PII to the United States and process it there. Your consent to this Privacy Policy followed by your submission of any PII represents your agreement to that transfer.

OUR POLICY TOWARD CHILDREN

Our Services are not directed to children under 13 and we do not knowingly collect PII from children under 13. If we learn that we have collected PII of a child under 13 we will take steps to delete such information from our files as soon as possible.

CHANGES TO PRIVACY POLICY

Any information that we collect is subject to the privacy policy in effect at the time such information is collected. We may, however, change this Privacy Policy from time to time. If we make any material changes to this Privacy Policy, we’ll notify you of such changes by posting them on the Services or by sending you an email or other notification, and we’ll update the “Last Updated Date” above to indicate when such changes will become effective.

QUESTIONS?

Please contact us at [email protected] if you have any questions about our Privacy Policy. Thank you!