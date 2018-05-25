Introduction

Protecting your privacy is really important to us. This Privacy Policy covers all of the services of Tastemade, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, “Tastemade”, “we”, “us”, or “our”), and our mobile applications, desktop application services, software and other materials and services made available on, from or through the foregoing (collectively, the “Services”). For the purposes of European Economic Area data protection law, (the "Data Protection Law"), we are the data controller.



We are committed to protecting your privacy. We appreciate that you do not want your personal information distributed indiscriminately and we provide this Privacy Policy to explain our practices regarding the collection, use and disclosure of information that we receive when you use our Services. This Privacy Policy applies only to information collected through your use of the Services. This Privacy Policy doesn’t apply to any third-party websites, services or applications, such as applications and websites using Facebook and other social media sites, even if they are accessible through our Services.



Please read this Privacy Policy, and if you have any questions or suggestions, please contact us at [email protected]. Also, please note that, unless we define a term in this Privacy Policy, all capitalized words used in this Privacy Policy have the same meanings as in our Terms of Use found at https://www.tastemade.com/terms.



Please read the following carefully to understand our views and practices regarding your personal data and how we will treat it.



By using our Services, you acknowledge you have read and understood this Privacy Policy.

How do we collect your information?

Our primary goals in collecting information are to provide and improve our Services, to provide more relevant content to you, to administer your use of the Services (including your account, if you are an account holder) and to enable you to enjoy and easily navigate our Services.



We may collect and process the following information about you:

Information you give us

This is information about you that you give us directly when you interact with us.



Information we collect about you from your use of our Services



We will automatically collect information from you each time you use our Services. This includes:

Technical information

Information about your visit

Location data

Information we receive from other sources



This is information we receive about you:

If you use any of the other websites or apps we operate or the other services we provide;

From third parties we work closely with; and

From social networking services, if you choose to create or sign-in to an account through one of your social networking service accounts.

You are under no obligation to provide any such information. However, if you should choose to withhold requested information, we may not be able to provide you with certain services.

Cookies and other technologies

Our servers automatically record certain information about how a person uses our Services (we call this information “Log Data”), including both account holders and non-account holders (either, a “User”). Log Data may include information such as a User’s Internet Protocol (IP) address, browser type, operating system, the web page that a User was visiting before accessing our Services, the pages or features of our Services to which a User browsed and the time spent on those pages or features, search terms, the links or buttons on our Services that a User clicked on (including advertisements clicked on) and other statistics.

Our Services use cookies, pixels and similar technologies to distinguish you from other users of our Services. This helps us to provide you with a good experience when you browse our site, use our App, or otherwise engage with our Services and also allows us to improve our Services.

When you use the Services, a web server sends a cookie or other similar technology such as device IDs or pixel tags to your computer or mobile device (as the case may be). These typically involves small pieces of information or code which are issued to or accessed from your computer or mobile device (as the case may be) when you visit a website or app and which store and sometimes track information about you. Cookies and similar technologies enable you to be remembered when using that computer or device to interact with websites, apps and online services and can be used to manage a range of features and content as well as storing searches and presenting personalized content.

We use these cookies and other technologies on the basis that they are necessary for the performance of a contract with you (i.e. the provision of Services), or because using them is in our legitimate interests (where we have considered that these are not overridden by your rights), and, in some cases, where required by law, where you have consented to their use.

Most web browsers automatically accept cookies and similar technologies, but if you prefer, you can change your browser to prevent that and your help screen or manual will tell you how to do this. We also give you information about how to disable cookies here. However, you may not be able to take full advantage of our Services if you do so. A number of cookies and similar technologies we use last only for the duration of your use of our Services and expire when you close your browser. Other cookies and similar technologies are used to remember you when you return to use the Services and will last for longer.

Disabling cookies

Unlike persistent cookies, session cookies are deleted when you log off from the Services and close your browser. Although most browsers automatically accept cookies, you can change your browser options to stop automatically accepting cookies or to prompt you before accepting cookies. You can also learn more about cookies by visiting www.allaboutcookies.org which includes additional useful information on cookies and how to block cookies using different types of browser or mobile device.

If you do not want information collected through the use of cookies, there is a simple procedure in most browsers that allows you to decline the use of cookies. Please note, however, that if you don’t accept cookies, you may not be able to access all portions or features of the Services.

Cookie Table

We and our partners may use cookies, pixels and/or other similar technologies, either alone or in combination with each other as set out in the following table:

Responding to do not track signals

Our Services do not have the capability to respond to “Do Not Track” signals received from various web browsers. Other parties may collect personal information about users’ online activities over time and across different websites when users use other operators’ websites or online services.

How we use your information

We use your personal information which we collect in the following ways:

Information you give to us:

We will use this information to:

Take steps in order to enter into any contract or carry out our obligations arising from any contract entered into between you and us including:



- enabling us to process your orders and to provide you with the Services and information offered through the Services and which you request;



- administering the Services and your account with us;



- verify and carry out financial transactions in relation to payments you make online;



- notifying you about changes to our Service;



- contact you with emails, newsletters, marketing or promotional materials and other information that may be of interest to you including information about our products and services or those of carefully selected third parties, provided you have indicated that you do not object to being contacted for these purposes; and



- allow, with your consent, carefully selected third parties to send you information directly which you may find useful regarding their products and services.

- Ensure in our legitimate interests that:



- content provided through our Services is presented in the most effective manner for you and for the device you are using; and



- we provide you with the information, products and services that you request from us.

Information we collect about you from your use of our Services

We will use this information in our legitimate interests, where we have considered these are not overridden by your rights:

to administer our Services and for internal operations, including troubleshooting, data analysis, testing, research, statistical and survey purposes;

to keep our Services safe and secure, and fight spam, malware and identity theft;

for measuring or understanding the effectiveness of advertising we serve to you and others, including following the use of our Services and related purchases, and to deliver relevant advertising to you;

to allow you to participate in interactive features of our Services, when you choose to do so;

to analyze (and engage third parties to analyze) information to improve and enhance the Services by expanding their features and functionality and tailoring them to your needs and preferences, and to ensure that content is presented in the most effective manner for you and for your computer;

to improve the layout and/or content of the pages of the Services and customize them for users;

to identify visitors using the Services and carry out research on our users' demographics and tracking of sales data; and

to generate aggregate, non-identifying information about how our Services are used.

Information we receive from other sources

We may combine this information with information you give to us and information we collect about you in our legitimate interests (where we have considered that these are not overridden by your rights). We will use this information and the combined information for the purposes set out above (depending on the types of information we receive).

Tastemade will only process personal data in ways that are compatible with the purpose that Tastemade collected it for, or for purposes you later authorize. Before we use your personal data for a purpose that is materially different than the purpose we collected it for or that you later authorize, we will provide you with the opportunity to opt out. Tastemade maintains reasonable procedures to help ensure that personal data is reliable for its intended use, accurate, complete and current.

What information do we share with third parties?

We may disclose your personal information to:

Any member of our group, which means our subsidiaries, our ultimate holding company and its subsidiaries, who support our processing of personal data under this policy (if any of these parties are using your information for direct marketing purposes, we will only transfer the information to them for that purpose with your prior consent); and Selected third parties.

Security of your information

We place great importance on the security of all personal information associated with our users. We have security measures in place to attempt to protect against the loss, misuse and alteration of personal information under our control. For example, when you enter sensitive and/or personal information on our registration or order forms, we encrypt that information using secure socket layer technology (SSL). Where you have chosen (or we have given you) a password which enables you to access certain parts of our Services, you are responsible for keeping this password confidential. We ask you not to share a password with anyone.

However, no method of transmission over the internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure and any such submission is at your own risk. Whilst we cannot ensure or guarantee that loss, misuse or alteration of information will never occur, we use all reasonable efforts to prevent it. Once we have received your information, we will use strict procedures and security features to try to prevent unauthorized access.

It is advisable to close your browser when you have finished your user session to help ensure others do not access your personal information if you use a shared computer or a computer in a public place.

Payment processing

If you subscribe to a paid Service, we use Stripe to process and accept payments, or if you subscribe to a paid Service via Apple iTunes or Google Play. If you purchase products from our Service (e.g. via an online Tastemade shop) we use Shopify to process and accept payments. In each of these cases, your payment will be processed via those respective services who operate a secure server to process payment details, encrypt your credit/debit card information and authorize payment. We do not store any credit card information, but Stripe, Apple, Google or Shopify, as applicable) will collect credit card information and any other payment-related information. Each such third-party service uses the payment-related information that it receives as necessary and appropriate to fulfil requests to process payment transactions, to facilitate billing and to otherwise deliver payment services. Personal information about our users is used by each such service to process payment transactions and for no other purpose, and this information is subject to

Stripe’s privacy policy and terms of use found athttps://stripe.com/us/terms;

Apple’s iTunes privacy policy and terms of use found athttp://www.apple.com/legal/privacy/ andhttp://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/us/terms.html;

Google Play’s privacy policy and terms of use found athttps://www.google.com/intl/en/policies/privacyand https://play.google.com/about/play-terms.html; and

Shopify’s privacy policy and terms of service found athttps://www.shopify.com/legal/privacy and https://www.shopify.com/legal/terms.

Information you provide to these third-party service providers are not within our control.

How long we keep your information

We retain personal data for as long as you have an account with us in order to meet our contractual obligations to you and for six years after that to identify any issues and resolve any legal proceedings. We may also retain aggregate information beyond this time for research purposes and to help us develop and improve our Services. You cannot be identified from aggregate information retained or used for these purposes.

Links to other sites

Our Services may contain links to other websites and services. Any information that you provide on or to a third-party website or service (including social media sites) is provided directly to the owner of the website or service and is subject to that party's privacy policy. Our Privacy Policy doesn’t apply to those websites or services and we’re not responsible for the content, privacy or security practices and policies of those websites or services. To protect your information, we recommend that you carefully review the privacy policies of other websites and services that you access too.

Emailing, messaging and sharing via a Tastemade Account

As part of some of our Services, account holders may be able to communicate with other account holders, through use of direct messaging and email functionality associated with their accounts. Your email address will not be visible to other account holders in such communications. However, you should exercise caution when using these facilities and never disclose your personal information.

By using the Services, you understand and agree that Tastemade is providing a platform for you to view and upload content, including comments and other materials to the Services and to share content publicly. This means that other users may search for, see, use or share any of the content that you create and make publicly available through the Services, consistent with the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and Tastemade’s Terms of Use.

Our promotional updates and communications

Where permitted in our legitimate interest or with your prior consent where required by law, we will use your personal information for marketing analysis and to provide you with promotional update communications by email about our Services. We may also allow, with your consent, carefully selected third parties to send you information directly which you may find useful regarding their products and services.

Opting Out

You can tell us not to contact you with promotional emails, newsletter notifications or other communications regarding our Services, or those of third parties or to share your details with third parties so that they can send you information regarding their products and services,



at the point such information is collected related to the Services, or



following the unsubscribe link at the end of all our marketing and promotional update communications to you.



You can also opt out of further marketing at any time by sending us an email at [email protected].

We do need to send you certain communications regarding the Services and you will not be able to opt out of those communications, like communications regarding updates to our Terms of Use or this Privacy Policy or information about billing.

Please note that if you opt-out of promotional updates and communications, we may still collect some data about your online activity for operational purposes, but it won’t be used by us for the purpose of targeting ads to you, and if you use multiple browsers or devices, you may need to perform this opt-out on each browser or device.

Further information on opting out

Some of the advertisers, advertising technology companies and service providers that perform advertising-related services for us and our business partners may be members of the Network Advertising Initiative ("NAI"), a cooperative of online marketing companies that offers a centralized tool for opting out of interest-based or online behavioral advertising delivered by each of its member companies. If you would like to obtain more information about the NAI and make choices about their members' use of information from or about you, please visit http://www.networkadvertising.org/choices/.

In addition, some of the third parties that collect information from or about you from use of the Services in order to provide more relevant advertising to you participate in the Self-Regulatory Program for Online Behavioral Advertising. This program offers a single location where users can make choices about the use of their information for ad targeting. To learn more, including how to opt-out, please visit http://www.aboutads.info/choices/. We may also use Nielsen proprietary measurement software, which will allow you to contribute to market research, such as Nielsen digital content ratings. To learn more about the information that Nielsen software may collect and your choices with regard to it, please see the Nielsen Digital Measurement Privacy Policy at http://www.nielsen.com/digitalprivacy.

Your rights

You have the right under certain circumstances:

to be provided with a copy of your personal data held by us;

to request the rectification or erasure of your personal data held by us;

to request that we restrict the processing of your personal data (while we verify or investigate your concerns with this information, for example);

to object to the further processing of your personal data, including the right to object to marketing (as mentioned in 'Our promotional updates and communications'); and

to request that your provided personal data be moved to a third party.

You may opt out at any time from allowing further access by us to your location data by adjusting your browser settings if accessing the website from the web or adjusting your location settings if accessing our app from your device. You can also stop all information collection by our App by un-installing our App. You may use the standard un-install processes as may be available for your mobile device. This will not affect information collected about from other ways you use our Services.

Your right to withdraw consent

Where the processing of your personal information by us is based on consent, you have the right to withdraw that consent without detriment at any time by contacting us. You can also change your marketing preferences at any time as described in 'Our promotional updates and communications' section.

You can also exercise the rights listed above at any time by contacting us at Tastemade Legal ([email protected]).

If your request or concern is not satisfactorily resolved by us, you may approach your local data protection authority, (seehttp://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/bodies/authorities/index_en.html).

Modifying Your information or deleting information held by us

You can access and modify certain personal information associated with your account by editing the profile page in your account. If you want us to delete your personal information and your account, please contact us at [email protected] with your request. We’ll take steps to delete your information as soon as is practicable, but some information may remain in archived/backup copies for our records or as otherwise required by law.

International transfer of data

Your personal information which we collect is sent to and stored on secure servers located in the United States and Ireland. Such storage is necessary in order to process the information.

The data that we collect about you may be transferred by us to our other offices and/or to the third parties mentioned in the circumstances described above, which may be situated outside the European Economic Area (EEA) and may be processed by staff operating outside the EEA. Data transferred to other countries concerned may not be subject to equivalent data protection laws to the EEA.

Where we transfer your personal information outside the EEA, we will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is subject to appropriate safeguards, such as relying on a recognized legal adequacy mechanism, and that it is treated securely and in accordance with this privacy policy.

Our policy towards Children

Protecting the safety of children when they use the Internet is important to us. The Services are intended for use only by persons who are at least 13 years of age. By using our Services, you confirm to us that you meet this requirement and that, if you are under the age of 18, you have received permission from your parent or guardian before using the Services or sending any personal information to us or anyone else online.

Changes to Privacy Policy

Any information that we collect is subject to the privacy policy in effect at the time such information is collected. We may, however, change this Privacy Policy from time to time. If we make any material changes to this Privacy Policy, we’ll notify you of such changes by posting them on the Services or by sending you an email or other notification, and we’ll update the “Last Updated Date” to indicate when such changes will become effective. Prior versions of this Privacy Policy are available at the bottom of this page.

This Privacy Policy was last updated on May 25, 2018.

Contact us

Please contact us at [email protected] if you have any questions, concerns or comments about our Privacy Policy or requests concerning your personal information.

