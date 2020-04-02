SCOPE

This Privacy Policy applies to personal information processed in the course of in the course of our business, including on our website (the “Site”), our mobile application (the “App”), and our related services (collectively, the “Services”). The terms “Tastemade,” “we,” “us,” and “our” includes Tastemade, Inc. and our affiliates. All capitalized terms not defined in this Privacy Policy will have the meanings set forth in the Tastemade, Inc. Terms of Service.

PERSONAL INFORMATION WE COLLECT

This Privacy Policy covers our use of “personal information.” When we say “personal information,” we mean information that relates to you and can – either on its own or in combination with other information – identify you as an individual. Personal information does not include data that has been de-identified or aggregated such that you can no longer be identified.



When you use our Services, we may collect the following kinds of information:



Information You Provide to Us.



Account Information. When you create a Tastemade account, we will ask you to provide personal information such as your name and email address. In addition, we will collect details about your account such as the date you signed up, what sort of subscription you have, and whether or not you arrived at our Services as the result of a marketing campaign. If you sign up for a paid subscription, we will also collect your payment and billing information.



Vimeo OTT Player. When you create an account or watch a video on https://watch.tastemade.com/ or our App, this experience is powered by Vimeo’s OTT player. When you interact with Tastemade through Vimeo’s OTT player, Vimeo will collect and share certain personal information with us. For more information regarding Vimeo’s practices and the personal information we receive from Vimeo, please refer to the Vimeo Privacy Policy.



Tastemade Shop. If you place an order with the Tastemade shop, we will ask you to provide personal information such as your name, billing and shipping address, and payment information. We will also collect details about your order (e.g., items purchased, etc.).



Interactive Features. Tastemade may offer interactive features such as commenting functionalities, forums, chat services, and social media pages. Tastemade and other individuals who use our Services may collect the information you submit or make available through these interactive features. Any information shared on the public sections of these channels will be considered “public” and may not be subject to the privacy protections referenced here.



Communications with Us. We may collect personal information from you such as email address, phone number, or mailing address when you request information about our Services, request customer or technical support, or otherwise communicate with us.



Surveys. We may contact you to participate in surveys. If you decide to participate, you may be asked to provide certain information which may include personal information.



Job Applications. We may post job openings and opportunities on the Services. If you reply to one of these postings by submitting your application, CV and/or cover letter to us, we will collect and process the information contained therein to assess your suitability, aptitude, skills, and qualifications for employment with Tastemade.

Information We Collect Through Your Use of the Services.

We may collect certain information automatically when you use the Services. This information may include your Internet protocol (IP) address, user settings, IMEI, MAC address, Technologies including cookie identifiers, mobile advertising and other unique identifiers, mobile carrier, details about your browser, operating system or device, location information (including inferred location based off of your IP address), Internet service provider, pages that you visit while using the Services, and other information about how you use the Services. Information we collect may be associated with accounts and other devices.



Cookies, Web Beacons, and Personalized Advertising. We, as well as third parties that provide content, advertising, or other functionality on the Services, may use cookies, pixel tags, local storage, and other technologies (“Technologies”) to automatically collect information through the Services. Technologies are essentially small data files placed on your computer, tablet, mobile phone, or other devices that allow us and our partners to record certain pieces of information whenever you visit or interact with the Services.

Cookies. Cookies are small text files placed in visitors’ device browsers to store their preferences. Most browsers allow you to block and delete cookies. However, if you do that, the Services may not work properly.

Cookies are small text files placed in visitors’ device browsers to store their preferences. Most browsers allow you to block and delete cookies. However, if you do that, the Services may not work properly. Pixel Tags/Web Beacons. A pixel tag (also known as a web beacon) is a piece of code embedded on the Services that collects information about users’ engagement. The use of a pixel allows us to record, for example, that a user has visited a particular web page or clicked on a particular advertisement. We may also include web beacons in e-mails to understand whether messages have been opened, acted on, or forwarded.

We may use Google Analytics and other service providers to collect information regarding user behavior and user demographics on the Services. This analytics data is not tied to any identifiable information. For more information about Google Analytics, please visit https://policies.google.com/technologies/partner-sites . You can opt out of Google’s processing of data generated by your use of the Services by visiting https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout

Information from Other Sources.

Supplemental Information. We may obtain information about you from other sources, including through third-party services and organizations to supplement information provided by you. For example, if you access our Services through a third-party application, such as an App Store, a social networking service, or a third-party login service, we may collect information about you from that third-party application that you have made available via your privacy settings. This supplemental information allows us to verify information that you have provided to us and to enhance our ability to provide you with the Services.



Advertising and Marketing Partnerships. We may work with other third-party businesses that provide us with personal information that they have independently collected. We may use this information for our own marketing purposes. For more information, please contact us as set forth below.

HOW WE USE YOUR INFORMATION

We process personal information for a variety of business purposes, including:



To Provide the Services, Products, or Information Requested.

Manage individual information and accounts;

Respond to questions, comments, and other requests;

Provide access to certain areas, functionalities, and features of our Services; and

Answer requests for customer or technical support.

Measure interest and engagement in the Services;

Improve our products and Services;

Develop new products and services;

Ensure internal quality control;

Verify individual identity;

Communicate with you about your account, activities on the Services and policy changes;

Process transactions;

Prevent potentially prohibited or illegal activities; and

Enforce our Terms of Service.

Operationally Necessary. This includes Technologies that allow you access to our Services that are required to identify irregular behavior, prevent fraudulent activity and improve security or that allow you to make use of our functions;

This includes Technologies that allow you access to our Services that are required to identify irregular behavior, prevent fraudulent activity and improve security or that allow you to make use of our functions; Performance Related. We may use Technologies to assess the performance of our Services, including as part of our analytic practices to help us understand how our visitors use the Services;

We may use Technologies to assess the performance of our Services, including as part of our analytic practices to help us understand how our visitors use the Services; Functionality Related. We may use Technologies that allow us to offer you enhanced functionality when accessing or using our Services. This may include identifying you when you sign into our Services and keeping track of your specified preferences or past pages viewed;

We may use Technologies that allow us to offer you enhanced functionality when accessing or using our Services. This may include identifying you when you sign into our Services and keeping track of your specified preferences or past pages viewed; Advertising or Targeting Related. We may use first-party or third-party Technologies to develop and deliver content, including ads relevant to your interests, on our Services or on third-party sites.

HOW WE DICLOSE YOUR INFORMATION.

We may use personal information to tailor and provide you with content and advertisements. We may provide you with these materials as permitted by applicable law.Some of the ways we market to you include email campaigns, custom audiences advertising, and “interest-based” or “personalized advertising” including through cross-device tracking.If you have any questions about our marketing practices or if you would like to opt out of the use of your personal information for marketing purposes, you may contact us at any time as set forth below.We may use personal information and other information about you to create de-identified and/or aggregated information, such as de-identified demographic information, de-identified location information, de-identified or aggregated trends, reports, or statistics, de-identified or aggregated information about the computer or device from which you access our Services, or other analyses we create.We may offer various tools and functionalities. For example, we may allow you to provide information about your friends through our referral services. Our referral services may allow you to forward or share certain content with a friend or colleague, such as an email inviting your friend to use our Services. Contact information that you may provide for a friend or colleague will be used to send your friend or colleague the content or link you request, but will not be collected or otherwise used by Tastemade or any other third parties for any other purpose.Our uses of such Technologies fall into the following general categories:Tastemade may use personal information to pursue legitimate interests, such as direct marketing, research (including marketing research), network and information security, and fraud prevention. In addition, Tastemade may use personal information for other purposes that are clearly disclosed to you at the time you provide personal information or with your consent.

We Use Service Providers. We may share any personal information we collect about you with our third-party service providers. The types of service providers to whom we entrust personal information include service providers for: (i) the provision of the Services; (ii) the provision of information, products, and other services you have requested; (iii) marketing and advertising; (iv) payment processing; (v) customer service activities; and (vi) the provision of IT and related services.



APIs and Software Development Kits. We may use third party APIs and software development kits (“SDKs”) as part of the functionality of our Services. APIs and SDKs may allow third parties including advertising partners to collect your personal information to provide content that is more relevant to you. For more information about our use of APIs and SDKs, please contact us as set forth below.



Information Shared with Other Users. We may offer various tools and functionalities that may permit you to share certain personal information, including User Content, with other users, when using the Services. For example, this personal information may include your name and whether you’ve saved a video. Please be aware that Tastemade has little or no control over how individuals may use the information you share.



Business Partners. We may provide personal information to business partners to provide you with a product or service you have requested. We may also provide relevant personal information to business partners with whom we jointly offer products or services.



Interest-Based or Personalized Advertising. Through our Services, Tastemade may allow third-party advertising partners to set Technologies and other tracking tools to collect information regarding your activities and your device (e.g., your IP address, mobile identifiers, page(s) visited, location, time of day). These advertising partners may use this information (and similar information collected from other services) for purposes of delivering personalized advertisements to you when you visit third party services within their networks. This practice is commonly referred to as “interest-based advertising” or “personalized advertising.” If you prefer not to share your personal information with third party advertising partners, you may follow the instructions below.



Disclosures to Protect Us or Others. We may access, preserve, and disclose your personal information if we believe doing so is required or appropriate to: (i) comply with law enforcement or national security requests and legal process, such as a court order or subpoena; (ii) protect your, our or others’ rights, property, or safety; (iii) to collect amounts owed to us; (iv) when we believe disclosure is necessary or appropriate to prevent financial loss or in connection with an investigation or prosecution of suspected or actual illegal activity; or (v) if we, in good faith, believe that disclosure is otherwise necessary or advisable.



Merger, Sale, or Other Asset Transfers. If we are involved in a merger, acquisition, financing due diligence, reorganization, bankruptcy, receivership, purchase or sale of assets, or transition of service to another provider, then your information may be sold or transferred as part of such a transaction as permitted by law and/or contract.

INTERNATIONAL DATA TRANSFERS.

You agree that all information processed by us may be transferred, processed, and stored anywhere in the world, including but not limited to, the United States and other countries.

YOUR CHOICES.

General. You may have the right to object to or opt out of certain uses of your personal information. Where you have consented to the processing of your personal information, you may withdraw that consent at any time by contacting us as described below.



Email Communications. If you receive an unwanted email from us, you can use the unsubscribe link found at the bottom of the email to opt out of receiving future emails. Note that you will continue to receive transaction-related emails regarding products or Services you have requested. We may also send you certain non-promotional communications regarding us and our Services, and you will not be able to opt out of those communications (e.g., communications regarding the Services or updates to this Privacy Policy).



The App. We may send you push notifications through the App. You may opt-out from receiving these communications by changing the settings on your mobile device.



Technologies and Personalized Advertising. If you would like to opt-out of the Technologies we employ on the Services, you may do so by blocking, disabling, or deleting them as your browser or device permits. Please note that cookie-based opt-outs are not effective on mobile applications. However, you may opt-out of personalized advertisements on some mobile applications by following the instructions for Android and iOS.



The online advertising industry also provides websites from which you may opt-out of receiving targeted ads from advertisers that participate in self-regulatory programs. You can access these, and also learn more about targeted advertising and consumer choice and privacy, at http://optout.networkadvertising.org , http://www.youronlinechoices.eu and http://optout.aboutads.info.



Please note you must separately opt out in each browser and on each device.



“Do Not Track”. Do Not Track (“DNT”) is a privacy preference that users can set in certain web browsers. Please note that we do not respond to or honor DNT signals or similar mechanisms transmitted by web browsers.

INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS IN PERSONAL INFORMATION.

In accordance with applicable law, you may have the right to: (i) request confirmation of whether we are processing your personal information; (ii) obtain access to or a copy of your personal information; (iii) receive an electronic copy of personal information that you have provided to us, or ask us to send that information to another company (the “right of data portability”); (iv) restrict our uses of your personal information; (v) seek correction or amendment of inaccurate, untrue, incomplete, or improperly processed personal information; and (vi) request erasure of personal information held about you by Tastemade, subject to certain exceptions prescribed by law. If you would like to exercise any of these rights, please contact us as set forth below.



We will process such requests in accordance with applicable laws. To protect your privacy, Tastemade will take steps to verify your identity before fulfilling your request.



If you are a California resident, you have the right not to receive discriminatory treatment by Tastemade for the exercise of your rights conferred by the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”). A Note Regarding the CCPA. The CCPA provides California residents with the right to opt-out of the “sale” of their personal information. Under the CCPA, a “sale” means providing to a third party personal information for valuable consideration. It does not necessarily mean money was exchanged for the transfer of personal information.



Due to the complexities and ambiguities in the CCPA, we will continue to evaluate some of our third-party relationships as we wait for final implementing regulations and guidance. For example, through your use of the Services, advertising partners may collect cookies and related information which allows us to provide you with interest-based advertising. It is currently unclear whether the use of these advertising partners would be considered a “sale” under CCPA. If you prefer not to receive interest-based advertising, please opt out by following the instructions found in “Technologies and Personalized Advertising” found above.



We will continue to update our business practices as regulatory guidance becomes available and provides clarity on what constitutes a “sale,” particularly in the advertising ecosystem.

DATA RETENTION.

We retain the personal information we receive as described in this Privacy Policy for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfill the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws.

SECURITY OF YOUR INFORMATION.

We take steps to ensure that your information is treated securely and in accordance with this Privacy Policy. Unfortunately, the Internet cannot be guaranteed to be 100% secure, and we cannot ensure or warrant the security of any information you provide to us. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, we do not accept liability for unintentional disclosure.



By using the Services or providing personal information to us, you agree that we may communicate with you electronically regarding security, privacy, and administrative issues relating to your use of the Services. If we learn of a security system’s breach, we may attempt to notify you electronically by sending a notice through the Services or by sending an e-mail to you.

THIRD PARTY WEBSITES/APPLICATIONS.

The Services may contain links to other websites/applications and other websites/applications may reference or link to our Services. These third party services are not controlled by us. We encourage our users to read the privacy policies of each website and application with which they interact. We do not endorse, screen or approve, and are not responsible for the privacy practices or content of such other websites or applications. Visiting these other websites or applications is at your own risk.

CHILDREN’S INFORMATION.

The Services are not directed to children under 13 (or other age as required by local law), and we do not knowingly collect personal information from children. If you learn that your child has provided us with personal information without your consent, you may contact us as set forth below. If we learn that we have collected any personal information in violation of applicable law, we will promptly take steps to delete such information.

CALIFORNIA PRIVACY RIGHTS.

California law permits users who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, a list of the third parties to whom we have disclosed their personal information (if any) for their direct marketing purposes in the prior calendar year, as well as the type of personal information disclosed to those parties. Except as otherwise provided in this Privacy Policy, Tastemade does not share personal information with third parties for their own marketing purposes.

SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY.

If you are located in the European Economic Area, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority if you believe our processing of your personal information violates applicable law.

CHANGES TO OUR PRIVACY POLICY.

We may revise this Privacy Policy from time to time in our sole discretion. If there are any material changes to this Privacy Policy, we will notify you as required by applicable law. You understand and agree that you will be deemed to have accepted the updated Privacy Policy if you continue to use the Services after the new Privacy Policy takes effect.

CONTACT US.

If you have any questions about our privacy practices or this Privacy Policy, please contact us at:



Tastemade, Inc.

3019 Olympic Blvd, Stage C

Santa Monica, CA 90404

[email protected]

424-268-4629 (call collect)