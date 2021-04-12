SCOPE

This Privacy Policy applies to personal information processed in the course of our business, including on our website(s) (the “Site(s)”), our mobile application(s) (the “ App(s) ”), and our related services (collectively, the “ Services ”). The terms “ Tastemade ,” “ we ,” “ us ,” and “ our ” includes Tastemade, Inc. and our affiliates. All capitalized terms not defined in this Privacy Policy will have the meanings set forth in the Tastemade, Inc. Terms.



WHAT PERSONAL INFORMATION DO WE COLLECT?

This Privacy Policy covers our use of “personal information.” When we say “personal information,” we mean information that relates to you and can – either on its own or in combination with other information – identify you as an individual. Personal information does not include data that has been de-identified or aggregated where you can no longer be identified.

When you use our Services, we may collect the following kinds of information:

Information You Provide to Us.

Account Information.

When you create a Tastemade account, we will ask you to provide personal information such as your name and email address. In addition, we will collect details about your account such as the date you signed up, what sort of account or subscription you have, and whether or not you arrived at our Services as the result of a marketing campaign.

Experiences and Events.

The Services offer an online marketplace that allows Expert chefs, mixologists, artists, designers and other speakers and instructors (collectively, “Hosts”) to offer recorded or live events, on an in-person or virtual basis, (“Experiences” or “Events”) to registered users of our Services who are interested in attending or watching Experiences. If you sign up for or participate in an Experience, we will collect personal information related to this interaction.

Purchases.

We may collect personal information and details associated with your purchases, including payment information. Any payments made via our Services are processed by third-party payment processors. We do not directly collect or store any payment card information entered through our Services, but we may receive information associated with your payment card information (e.g., your billing details).

Interactive Features.

Tastemade may offer interactive features such as commenting functionalities, forums, chat services, and social media pages. Tastemade and other individuals who use our Services may collect the information you submit or make available through these interactive features, including the contents of communications sent or posted via our interactive features. Any information shared on the public sections of these channels will be considered “public” and may not be subject to the privacy protections referenced here.

Communications with Us.

We may collect personal information from you such as email address, phone number, or mailing address when you request information about our Services, request customer or technical support, or otherwise communicate with us.

Surveys.

We may contact you to participate in surveys. If you decide to participate, you may be asked to provide certain information which may include personal information.

Sweepstakes or Contests.

We may collect personal information you provide for any sweepstakes or contests that we offer. In some jurisdictions, we are required to publicly share information of sweepstakes and contest winners.

Job Applications.

We may post job openings and opportunities on the Services. If you reply to one of these postings by submitting your application, resume, cover letter, and/or other materials to us, we will collect and process the information contained in those materials to assess your suitability, aptitude, skills, and qualifications for employment with Tastemade.

Visits to Tastemade.

If you visit one of our offices or studios, we may collect personal information from you such as your name, email address, details about your visit, and health information related to our COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Business Development and Strategic Partnerships.

We may collect personal information from individuals and third parties to assess and pursue potential business opportunities.

Information We Collect Through Your Use of the Services.

We may collect certain information automatically when you use the Services. This information may include your Internet protocol (IP) address, user settings, IMEI, IFA, MAC address, Technologies including cookie identifiers, mobile advertising and other unique identifiers, mobile carrier, details about your browser, operating system, or device, precise or approximate location information (including inferred location based off of your IP address), Internet service provider, information about the content that you view, pages that you visit while using the Services, and other information about how you use the Services. Information we collect may be associated with accounts and other devices.

Cookies, Web Beacons, and Personalized Advertising.

We, as well as third parties that provide content, advertising, or other functionality on the Services, may use cookies, pixel tags, local storage, and other technologies (“ Technologies ”) to automatically collect information through the Services. Technologies are essentially small data files placed on your computer, tablet, mobile phone, or other devices that allow us and our partners to record certain pieces of information whenever you visit or interact with the Services.

Cookies. Cookies are small text files placed in visitors’ device browsers to store their preferences. Most browsers allow you to block and delete cookies. However, if you do that, the Services may not work properly.

Pixel Tags/Web Beacons. A pixel tag (also known as a web beacon) is a piece of code embedded on the Services that collects information about users’ engagement. The use of a pixel allows us to record, for example, that a user has visited a particular web page or clicked on a particular advertisement. We may also include web beacons in e-mails to understand whether messages have been opened, acted on, or forwarded.

Analytics.

We may use Google Analytics and other service providers to collect information regarding user behavior and user demographics on the Services. This analytics data is not tied to any identifiable information. For more information about Google Analytics, please visit https://policies.google.com/technologies/partner-sites. You can opt out of Google’s processing of data generated by your use of the Services by visiting https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.

Information from Other Sources.

Supplemental Information.

We may obtain information about you from other sources, including through third-party services and organizations to supplement information provided by you. For example, if you access our Services through a third-party application, such as an App Store, a social networking service, or a third-party login service, we may collect information about you from that third-party application that you have made available via your privacy settings. We may also obtain information about you from commercially available sources including information about other devices or identifiers which may relate to personal information we have previously collected about you.

Advertising and Marketing Partnerships.

We may work with other third-party businesses that provide us with personal information that they have independently collected. We may use this information for our own advertising and marketing purposes. For more information, please contact us as set forth below.



HOW DO WE USE YOUR INFORMATION?

We process personal information for a variety of business purposes, including:

To Provide the Services, Products, or Information Requested.

Manage individual information and accounts;

Respond to questions, comments, and other requests;

Provide access to certain areas, functionalities, and features of our Services; and

Answer requests for customer or technical support.

Administrative Purposes.

Measure interest and engagement in the Services;

Improve our products and Services;

Develop new products and services;

Ensure internal quality control;

Verify individual identity;

To carry out health and safety purposes;

Communicate with you about your account, activities on the Services and policy changes;

Process transactions;

Prevent potentially prohibited or illegal activities; and

Enforce our Terms of Service.

Marketing Our Products and Services.

We may use personal information to tailor and provide you with content and advertisements. We may provide you with these materials as permitted by applicable law.

Some of the ways we market to you include email campaigns, custom audiences advertising, and “interest-based” or “personalized advertising” including through cross-device tracking.

If you have any questions about our marketing practices or if you would like to opt out of the use of your personal information for marketing purposes, you may contact us at any time as set forth below.

De-identified and Aggregated Information Use.

We may use personal information and other information about you to create de-identified and/or aggregated information, such as de-identified demographic information, de-identified location information, de-identified or aggregated trends, reports, or statistics, de-identified or aggregated information about the computer or device from which you access our Services, or other analyses we create.

Sharing Content with Friends or Colleagues.

We may offer various tools and functionalities. For example, we may allow you to provide information about your friends through our referral services. Our referral services may allow you to forward or share certain content with a friend or colleague, such as an email inviting your friend to use our Services. Contact information that you may provide for a friend or colleague will be used to send your friend or colleague the content or link you request, but will not be collected or otherwise used by Tastemade or any other third parties for any other purpose.

Technologies.

Our uses of such Technologies fall into the following general categories:

Operationally Necessary.This includes Technologies that allow you access to our Services that are required to identify irregular behavior, prevent fraudulent activity and improve security or that allow you to make use of our functions;

Performance Related.We may use Technologies to assess the performance of our Services, including as part of our analytic practices to help us understand how our visitors use the Services;

Functionality Related.We may use Technologies that allow us to offer you enhanced functionality when accessing or using our Services. This may include identifying you when you sign into our Services and keeping track of your specified preferences or past pages viewed;

Advertising or Targeting Related.We may use first-party or third-party Technologies to develop and deliver content, including ads relevant to your interests, on our Services or on third-party sites.

Other Uses.

Tastemade may use personal information to pursue legitimate interests, such as direct marketing, research (including marketing research), network and information security, and fraud prevention. In addition, Tastemade may use personal information for other purposes that are clearly disclosed to you at the time you provide personal information or with your consent.



HOW DO WE DISCLOSE YOUR INFORMATION?

We Use Service Providers.

We may share any personal information we collect about you with our third-party service providers. The types of service providers to whom we entrust personal information include service providers for: (i) the provision of the Services; (ii) the provision of information, products, and other services you have requested; (iii) marketing and advertising; (iv) payment processing; (v) customer service activities; and (vi) the provision of IT and related services.

Hosts.

When you sign up for or attend an Experience, the Host responsible for the Experience may collect and process your personal information. In such cases, your personal information may also be subject to the Host’s privacy policy. We are not responsible for the Host’s processing of your personal information.

APIs and Software Development Kits.

We may use third party APIs and software development kits (“ SDKs ”) as part of the functionality of our Services. APIs and SDKs may allow third parties including advertising partners to collect your personal information to provide content that is more relevant to you. For more information about our use of APIs and SDKs, please contact us as set forth below.

Information Shared with Other Users.

We may offer various tools and functionalities that may permit you to share certain personal information, including User Content, with other users, when using the Services. For example, this personal information may include your name and whether you’ve saved a video. Please be aware that Tastemade has little or no control over how individuals may use the information you share.

Affiliates.

We may share your personal information with our corporate affiliates. Some of the purposes these corporate affiliates may process your personal information for include our administrative purposes, including activities such as IT management, for them to provide services to you or support and supplement the Services we provide.

Tastemade’s Use of Your Name and Likeness.

If you are photographed, filmed or recorded by Tastemade or its agents in connection with your participation in Tastemade product research or promotion or otherwise in connection with your use of the Services, Tastemade may display the Recording to third parties in any form of media and by any means: (i) as part of or in connection with the Services or any other Tastemade products or services, including Tastemade research and development; (ii) as part of or in connection with the sale, promotion, or advertising of Tastemade products or services; and (iii) any other lawful purpose whatsoever.

For more information please see the “Publicity Rights” section of our Terms.

Event and Conference Sponsors.

We may share your personal information with third parties that sponsor Tastemade events or conferences that you attend.

Business Partners.

We may provide personal information to business partners to provide you with a product or service you have requested. We may also provide relevant personal information to business partners with whom we jointly offer products or services.

Interest-Based or Personalized Advertising.

Through our Services, Tastemade may allow third-party advertising partners to set Technologies and other tracking tools to collect information regarding your activities and your device (e.g., your IP address, mobile identifiers, page(s) visited, location, time of day). These advertising partners may use this information (and similar information collected from other services) for purposes of delivering personalized advertisements to you when you visit third party services within their networks. This practice is commonly referred to as “interest-based advertising” or “personalized advertising.” If you prefer not to share your personal information with third party advertising partners, you may follow the instructions below.

Disclosures to Protect Us or Others.

We may access, preserve, and disclose your personal information if we believe doing so is required or appropriate to: (i) comply with law enforcement or national security requests and legal process, such as a court order or subpoena; (ii) protect your, our or others’ rights, property, or safety; (iii) to collect amounts owed to us; (iv) when we believe disclosure is necessary or appropriate to prevent financial loss or in connection with an investigation or prosecution of suspected or actual illegal activity; or (v) if we, in good faith, believe that disclosure is otherwise necessary or advisable.

Merger, Sale, or Other Asset Transfers.

If we are involved in a merger, acquisition, financing, reorganization, bankruptcy, receivership, purchase or sale of assets, or transition of service to another provider (including due diligence related to any of the foregoing), then your information may be disclosed, sold, or transferred as part of such a transaction as permitted by law and/or contract.

INTERNATIONAL DATA TRANSFERS.

You agree that all information processed by us may be transferred, processed, and stored anywhere in the world, including but not limited to, the United States and other countries.

WHAT ARE YOUR CHOICES?

General.

You may be able to opt out of certain uses of your personal information.

Email Communications.

If you receive an unwanted email from us, you can use the unsubscribe link found at the bottom of the email to opt out of receiving future emails. Note that you will continue to receive transaction-related emails regarding products or Services you have requested. We may also send you certain non-promotional communications regarding us and our Services, and you will not be able to opt out of those communications (e.g., communications regarding the Services or updates to this Privacy Policy).

Text Messages.

You may opt out of receiving text messages from us by following the instructions in the text message you have received from us or by otherwise contacting us.

The App(s).

We may send you push notifications through the Apps. You may opt-out from receiving these communications by changing the settings on your mobile device. With your consent, we may also collect precise location-based information via our App(s). You may opt out of this collection by changing the settings on your mobile device

Technologies and Personalized Advertising.

If you would like to opt-out of the Technologies we employ on the Services, you may do so by blocking, disabling, or deleting them as your browser or device permits. Please note that cookie-based opt-outs are not effective on mobile applications. However, you may opt-out of personalized advertisements on some mobile applications by following the instructions for Android, iOS, andothers.

The online advertising industry also provides websites from which you may opt-out of receiving targeted ads from advertisers that participate in self-regulatory programs. You can access these, and also learn more about targeted advertising and consumer choice and privacy, at http://optout.networkadvertising.org, http://www.youronlinechoices.eu and http://optout.aboutads.info.

Please note you must separately opt out in each browser and on each device.

“Do Not Track”.

Do Not Track (“DNT”) is a privacy preference that users can set in certain web browsers. Please note that we do not respond to or honor DNT signals or similar mechanisms transmitted by web browsers.

WHAT ARE YOUR INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS IN PERSONAL INFORMATION?

In accordance with applicable law, you may have the right to: (i) request confirmation of whether we are processing your personal information; (ii) obtain access to or a copy of your personal information; (iii) receive an electronic copy of personal information that you have provided to us, or ask us to send that information to another company (the “right of data portability”); (iv) request information about the third parties with which we have shared personal information; (v) object to, anonymize, block, or restrict our uses of your personal information; (vi) seek correction or amendment of inaccurate, untrue, incomplete, or improperly processed personal information; (vii) withdraw your consent; and (viii) request erasure of personal information held about you by Tastemade, subject to certain exceptions prescribed by law.

If you would like to exercise any of these rights, please contact us as set forth below.

We will process such requests in accordance with applicable laws. To protect your privacy, Tastemade will take steps to verify your identity before fulfilling your request.

DATA RETENTION.

We retain the personal information we receive as described in this Privacy Policy for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfill the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws.

SUPPLEMENTAL CALIFORNIA PRIVACY NOTICE.

This Supplemental California Privacy Notice only applies to our processing of personal information that is subject to the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”). The CCPA provides California residents with the right to know what categories of personal information Tastemade has collected about them and whether Tastemade disclosed that personal information for a business purpose (e.g., to a service provider) in the preceding 12 months. California residents can find this information below:

Category of Personal Information Collected by Tastemade Categories of Third Parties Personal Information is Disclosed to for a Business Purpose Identifiers · Service providers · Hosts you share or interact with · Other users you share or interact with · Advertising partners Personal information categories listed in Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.80(e) · Service providers · Hosts you share or interact with · Other users you share or interact with Commercial information · Service providers · Hosts you share or interact with · Other users you share or interact with · Advertising partners Internet or other electronic network activity · Service providers · Advertising partners Geolocation data · Service providers Sensory data · Service providers · Hosts you share or interact with · Other users you share or interact with Non-public education information (per the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (20 U.S.C. Sec. 1232g, 34 C.F.R. Part 99)).* · Service Providers Professional or employment-related information · Service providers · Other users you share or interact with Inferences drawn from other personal information to create a profile about a consumer · Service providers · Hosts you share or interact with · Other users you share or interact with · Advertising partners

*Applicable only to job applicants.

The categories of sources from which we collect personal information and our business and commercial purposes for using personal information are set forth above.

Additional Privacy Rights for California Residents

“Sales” of Personal Information under the CCPA.

For purposes of the CCPA, Tastemade does not “sell” personal information, nor do we have actual knowledge of any “sale” of personal information of minors under 16 years of age.

Non-Discrimination.

California residents have the right not to receive discriminatory treatment by us for the exercise of their rights conferred by the CCPA.

Authorized Agent.

Only you, or someone legally authorized to act on your behalf, may make a verifiable consumer request related to your personal information. To designate an authorized agent, please contact us as set forth below.

Verification.

When you make a request, we will ask you to provide sufficient information that allows us to reasonably verify you are the person about whom we collected personal information or an authorized representative, which may include confirming the email address associated with any personal information we have about you.

If you are a California resident and would like to exercise any of your rights under the CCPA, please contact us as set forth below. We will process such requests in accordance with applicable laws.



SECURITY OF YOUR INFORMATION.

We take steps to ensure that your information is treated securely and in accordance with this Privacy Policy. Unfortunately, the Internet cannot be guaranteed to be 100% secure, and we cannot ensure or warrant the security of any information you provide to us. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, we do not accept liability for unintentional disclosure.

By using the Services or providing personal information to us, you agree that we may communicate with you electronically regarding security, privacy, and administrative issues relating to your use of the Services. If we learn of a security system’s breach, we may attempt to notify you electronically by sending a notice through the Services or by sending an e-mail to you.

THIRD PARTY WEBSITES/APPLICATIONS.

The Services may contain links to other websites/applications and other websites/applications may reference or link to our Services. These third party services are not controlled by us. We encourage our users to read the privacy policies of each website and application with which they interact. We do not endorse, screen or approve, and are not responsible for the privacy practices or content of such other websites or applications. Visiting these other websites or applications is at your own risk.



CHILDREN’S INFORMATION.

The Services are not directed to children under 13 (or other age as required by local law), and we do not knowingly collect personal information from children. If you learn that your child has provided us with personal information without your consent, you may contact us as set forth below. If we learn that we have collected any personal information in violation of applicable law, we will promptly take steps to delete such information.



CALIFORNIA – SHINE THE LIGHT DISCLOSURE.

California law permits users who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, a list of the third parties to whom we have disclosed their personal information (if any) for their direct marketing purposes in the prior calendar year, as well as the type of personal information disclosed to those parties. Except as otherwise provided in this Privacy Policy, Tastemade does not share personal information with third parties for their own marketing purposes.

SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY.

If you are located in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and/or the United Kingdom, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority if you believe our processing of your personal information violates applicable law.



CHANGES TO OUR PRIVACY POLICY.

We may revise this Privacy Policy from time to time in our sole discretion. If there are any material changes to this Privacy Policy, we will notify you as required by applicable law. You understand and agree that you will be deemed to have accepted the updated Privacy Policy if you continue to use the Services after the new Privacy Policy takes effect.

CONTACT US.

Tastemade, Inc. is the controller of your personal information. If you have any questions about our privacy practices or this Privacy Policy, or if you wish to exercise your rights to your data under the CCPA or other applicable law, please submit a request online or contact us at:

Tastemade, Inc. 3019 Olympic Blvd, Stage C Santa Monica, CA 90404

[email protected]

424-268-4629