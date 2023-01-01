Cooking
Most-Saved Recipes
Easy French Toast Balls
French toast just got a whole new look. These deliciously satisfying french toast balls are the perfect twist on a beloved classic.
Chicken Pot Pie Biscuits
It's like your grandma's chicken pot pie, but handheld in a crispy, flaky puff pastry.
Walnut Cake
This creamy, nutty cake is topped with torched meringue for an added layer of flavor
Stuffed Potato Ball Casserole
Relationship status: Hungry
Baklava Cheesecake
Made with a phyllo dough and pistachio crust, this creamy, honeyed baklava cheesecake incorporates the best of both desserts.
Invisible Cake
They call it "invisible" because it'll disappear pretty much as soon as you serve it.
Fritos® Cowboy Cornbread Casserole
Cornbread, Fritos, and meat are combined in this irresistible casserole. Don't knock it 'till you try it!
Detroit Style Deep Dish Pizza
Detroit style pizza features cubes of mozzarella and cheddar cooked under its sauce.
