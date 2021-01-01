Social Media Moderation

Tastemade is a community and it’s never our intention to ban individuals from our pages or prevent the free discussion of ideas and experiences but, if we believe content violates this policy or our terms of use we reserve the right to remove that content and may warn or block the offending user. Remember, you can be held legally liable for what you write in comments and posts. The following activities or types of posts may be removed, and the offending user may be given a warning or may be banned, depending on the severity of the offense:



Personal Attacks;

Content that promotes, fosters, or perpetrates discrimination on the basis of race, creed, color, age, religion, gender, national origin, marital status, veteran status, ancestry, physical or mental disability or sexual orientation;

Graphic, obscene, explicit, language or content;

“Bumping” content by repeatedly bringing existing or past issues to the top of the page/discussion;

Posts and comments that are blatantly off-topic;

Copyrighted or trademarked material, or intellectual property, posted without the permission of the owner.

Accounts or posts that impersonate or falsely claim to represent a person or organization

Content that is deceptive or fraudulent;

Content that reveals personal details, such as private addresses, phone numbers, email addresses or other online contact details

“Spam” advertisements or references to non-Tastemade offers, products, services or websites.