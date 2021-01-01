Stories

Brain Pudding

Brain Pudding

Sweet Empanadas, 3 Ways

Sweet Empanadas, 3 Ways

Breakfast Corn Dog

Breakfast Corn Dog

Apple Pie Macarons

Apple Pie Macarons

Smothered Burrito

Smothered Burrito

Vegetarian Bacon 3 Ways

Vegetarian Bacon 3 Ways

Fair Ground Cake Pops

Fair Ground Cake Pops

Risotto Al Professore

Risotto Al Professore

Chocolate Covered Potato Chip Cake

Chocolate Covered Potato Chip Cake

Bubblegum Cloud Fudge

Bubblegum Cloud Fudge

Avocado, Kale & Raspberry Smoothie Bowl

Avocado, Kale & Raspberry Smoothie Bowl

Coconut Bars

Coconut Bars

Wire Potato Chips

Wire Potato Chips

Leftover Fried Rice Balls

Leftover Fried Rice Balls

Baumkuchen Brulee

Baumkuchen Brulee

Giant Brain Panna Cotta

Giant Brain Panna Cotta

Sicilian Pesto

Sicilian Pesto

No-Bake Cappuccino Bars

No-Bake Cappuccino Bars

Blueberry cheesecake

Blueberry cheesecake

Snowy Owl Cake

Snowy Owl Cake

Sandcastle Cake

Sandcastle Cake

Invisible Cake

Invisible Cake

Apricot Bee Cheesecake Bars

Apricot Bee Cheesecake Bars

Zucchini Pork Dumplings

Zucchini Pork Dumplings

Fried Spaghetti Balls

Fried Spaghetti Balls

Cactus Snowballs

Cactus Snowballs

Edible Slime 2 Ways

Edible Slime 2 Ways

Broccoli Rigatoni Casserole

Broccoli Rigatoni Casserole

Chocolate Peanut Butter Fried Banana

Chocolate Peanut Butter Fried Banana

Neapolitan Mochi Bites

Neapolitan Mochi Bites

Ricotta Fresca

Ricotta Fresca

Cotton Candy Cake

Cotton Candy Cake

Orange Creamsicle Cake

Orange Creamsicle Cake

5-Ingredient Bounty Pie

5-Ingredient Bounty Pie

Tiny TikTok Feta Pasta

Tiny TikTok Feta Pasta

Portobello Pizza

Portobello Pizza

Laminated Potato Chips

Laminated Potato Chips

Kimchi Pancake

Kimchi Pancake

Ketchup and Mustard Cake

Ketchup and Mustard Cake

Boston Cream Mug Pie

Boston Cream Mug Pie