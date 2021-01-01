Stories

Chipotle Black Bean Tortilla Soup

Chipotle Black Bean Tortilla Soup

Roasted Acorn Squash & Kale Salad

Roasted Acorn Squash & Kale Salad

Twisted Cinnamon Bread

Twisted Cinnamon Bread

Hand Torn Pasta

Hand Torn Pasta

Spicy Pomegranate-Cranberry Margarita

Spicy Pomegranate-Cranberry Margarita

Open Apple Pie

Open Apple Pie

Salted Caramel Billionaire Bars

Salted Caramel Billionaire Bars

Pork-Wrapped Rice Ball With Soft-Boiled Egg

Pork-Wrapped Rice Ball With Soft-Boiled Egg

Vegan Chickpea Potato Curry Bowl

Vegan Chickpea Potato Curry Bowl

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Hearts

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Hearts

Red Deviled Eggs

Red Deviled Eggs

Spicy Black Pepper Shrimp Bowl

Spicy Black Pepper Shrimp Bowl

Two Tone Love Potion

Two Tone Love Potion

Chicken and Mushroom Marsala Pasta Bake

Chicken and Mushroom Marsala Pasta Bake

3 Game Day Wings

3 Game Day Wings

Sunday Supper: Caesar Crusted Roast

Sunday Supper: Caesar Crusted Roast

Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

Stuffed Fried Shrimp

Stuffed Fried Shrimp

Bread Fried "Rice"

Bread Fried "Rice"

Herb-Roasted Chicken Breasts

Herb-Roasted Chicken Breasts

Beer and Bacon Risotto

Beer and Bacon Risotto

Ham And Cheese Monkey Bread

Ham And Cheese Monkey Bread

Mushroom Hand Pies

Mushroom Hand Pies

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

Skillet Brownie

Skillet Brownie

Dr. Pepper Sesame BBQ Ribs

Dr. Pepper Sesame BBQ Ribs

Taco Baguette

Taco Baguette

Caramel Apple Taquitos

Caramel Apple Taquitos

Churros With Hot Chocolate Sauce

Churros With Hot Chocolate Sauce

Frushi

Frushi

Flu Fighting Miso Soup

Flu Fighting Miso Soup

Salt And Vinegar Roasted Potatoes

Salt And Vinegar Roasted Potatoes

Crème Brûlée Pie

Crème Brûlée Pie

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

Salted Caramel Almond Chocolate Bark

Salted Caramel Almond Chocolate Bark

Swedish Mushroom Sauce Meatballs

Swedish Mushroom Sauce Meatballs

Ham and Cheese Pie Sticks

Ham and Cheese Pie Sticks

Crispy Salmon Rillettes

Crispy Salmon Rillettes

Pork Loins With Mustard Vinegar Sauce

Pork Loins With Mustard Vinegar Sauce

Vanilla Bean Rice Pudding with Berry Sauce

Vanilla Bean Rice Pudding with Berry Sauce