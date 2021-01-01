Stories

Peanut Butter Cup Banana Bread

Peanut Butter Cup Banana Bread

Chocolate Freckle Donuts

Chocolate Freckle Donuts

Tiny Boneless Buffalo Wings

Tiny Boneless Buffalo Wings

Tiny Oatmeal Cookies

Tiny Oatmeal Cookies

Cream Cheese and Miso Pork Rolls

Cream Cheese and Miso Pork Rolls

Sunny Side Up Pancake

Sunny Side Up Pancake

Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake

Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake

Vegan S'mores Tarts

Vegan S'mores Tarts

Tiny Churros

Tiny Churros

Easy Orange Chicken

Easy Orange Chicken

Crab Cake Burgers

Crab Cake Burgers

Sloppy Joe Twice “Baked” Potatoes

Sloppy Joe Twice “Baked” Potatoes

One-Pot Chicken Biryani

One-Pot Chicken Biryani

Short Rib Pot Pie

Short Rib Pot Pie

Easy Pumpkin "Ravioli"

Easy Pumpkin "Ravioli"

Caramel Apple Upside-Down Cake

Caramel Apple Upside-Down Cake

Caramel Apple Cider Donuts

Caramel Apple Cider Donuts

Tiny Brownie Sundae

Tiny Brownie Sundae

Tiny French Dip

Tiny French Dip

Tiny Avocado Toast & Cold Brew Coffee

Tiny Avocado Toast & Cold Brew Coffee

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Bake

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Bake

Paprika Chicken with Bacon and Spinach

Paprika Chicken with Bacon and Spinach

Butternut Squash Ravioli Bake

Butternut Squash Ravioli Bake

Savory Remoulade Waffles with Crispy Tempura Shrimp

Savory Remoulade Waffles with Crispy Tempura Shrimp

One-Pot Beef Stroganoff

One-Pot Beef Stroganoff

Sausage-Stuffed Pork Chop

Sausage-Stuffed Pork Chop

Kentucky Fried Chicken Style Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken Style Chicken

Tiny Toaster Strudel

Tiny Toaster Strudel

Tiny In-N-Out Animal Style French Fries

Tiny In-N-Out Animal Style French Fries

Cheddar Apple Bacon Grilled Cheese Rolls

Cheddar Apple Bacon Grilled Cheese Rolls

Butternut Squash Alfredo Rollatini

Butternut Squash Alfredo Rollatini

Struggle Groceries: Sweet Potato & Sausage Frittata With Spicy Toast

Struggle Groceries: Sweet Potato & Sausage Frittata With Spicy Toast

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Dip

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Dip

Struggle Groceries: Roasted Sweet Potato Soup With Kale & Sausage

Struggle Groceries: Roasted Sweet Potato Soup With Kale & Sausage

Chocolate Coated Ice Cream Pops

Chocolate Coated Ice Cream Pops

Frankie's Day Out: Egg Salad Wrap With Crispy Chickpeas & Cold Brew

Frankie's Day Out: Egg Salad Wrap With Crispy Chickpeas & Cold Brew

Frankie's Day Out: Hot Dogs With Sauerkraut & Caramel Popcorn

Frankie's Day Out: Hot Dogs With Sauerkraut & Caramel Popcorn

Raspberry Charlotte Express

Raspberry Charlotte Express

Chocolate Sweet Potato Bread

Chocolate Sweet Potato Bread

Chicken Breast With Crispy Cheese

Chicken Breast With Crispy Cheese