Cooking
Shows
Tastemade +
Jen Phanomrat
Episodes
Food Scrap Hacks
Lazy Cooking Hacks
The Gassiest Dish Ever
The Secret to Chinese Takeout Chicken
Strawberry Coconut Steamed Layered Rice Cakes
Recreating My Childhood Lunchbox
Uni 4-Ways
Okonomiyaki 2-Ways
Banana Coconut Upside-Down Pie
Thai BBQ Hot Pot (Moo Kata)
Chocolatey Chocolate Croissants
Bloody Brain Cake
Feeling Sexy
Feeling Artsy
Feeling Anxious
Feeling Snuggly
Feeling Foggy
Feeling Groovy
Feeling Stuck
Japanese Curry Rice Art
Korean Fire Chicken Flambe
Alligator Po' Boy
Sweet Red Bean Paste
Tiana-Inspired Beignets
Beat the Bomb
Filipino Bilo Bilo
Homemade Ice Pops
NYC for Free
Filipino-Inspired Lechon Tacos
Filipino Pork Blood Stew (Dinuguan)
The Farm Project with Zooey Deschanel
Spam Musubi 4-Ways
Wendy's Southwest Avocado Taste Test
Ode to Bubble Tea
Weird Flasks Review
Trying Garlic Ice Cream
Southern Food & Beverage Museum
DIY Animal Crackers
Savory Churros with Cheese Dip
Vietnamese Caramel Chicken Wings
Trying Rocky Mountain Oysters
Peruvian Chocotejas
Filipino Adobo Fried Rice
Which Method Makes the Best Potato Chip?
Tallarines Verdes
Grapefruit Papaya Sorbet Parfait
Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Trying Food Nails
Ube Funnel Cake
Testing Weird Food Combinations
How to Take Yourself Out on a Date
Hotel Cooking Hacks
How to Pack for 10 Days in One Carry-On
What I Eat in a Day to Poop Good
Eating Like the Queen for a Day
Jen's Top Ten Cooking Pet Peeves
How to Buffet Like a Pro
Dorm Room Stuffed Potato
Homemade Cream Cheese
Easy Bake Oven Review
Gingerbread Lane
Mini Panettone
Filipino Arroz Caldo
Montreal's Jean-Talon Market
Wendy's Fast Food Pasta
Montreal's Mile End
Ancient Bread Recipe Test
Fall in the Catskills
Giant Stuffed Meatball
The One with the Thanksgiving Trifle
Fast Food Review: Jollibee
Filipino Carioca (Fried Sweet Rice Balls)
Horror Movie Sound Effects with Food
Big Top Candy Shop
Coolest NYC Subway Stations
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze
World's Largest Kaleidoscope
Alpaca Farm
#TBT Frozen Food Hacks
Ostrich Egg Taste Test
Spicy Ramen Challenge Part 2
Dizzy Waiter Challenge
Survival Camping Hacks
Julie v. Jen | Food Art Challenge Pt. 2
Jen & Julie's No-Hands Baking Challenge
Campfire Orange Cake
"How Hot Can We Go?" Hot Sauce Challenge
NYC's Oldest Dim Sum House
Wu Kong's Ice Cream Cloud
DIY Solar Cooker Review
Queens International Night Market
Onion Cutting Hacks
The Rainbow Food Challenge
Flower Hot Dog Buns
Miracle Berry Flavor Tripping Party
3-Ingredient Banana Hacks
Jen Tests Weird Lip Balm Flavors
Movie Night Snacks
Filipino Bacon (Tocino)
Gardiner Cupcake Festival
Filipino Champorado (Chocolate Rice)
Salt-Cured Egg Yolks
Eating Aphrodisiacs All Day
Thai Coconut Pudding Pancakes
Gummy vs Real Food Challenge
Chocolate Truffle Bouquet
Classic New York Eats
Roasted Strawberries
Old Fashioned Potato Candy
NYC's Museum of Food and Drink
Carbonated Fizzy Fruit
3 Tips for Grilled Cheese Perfection
Thai Sticky Rice 3 Ways
DIY Natural Home Cleaners
Jen Tests "Bob's Burgers Cookbook"
Best Hash Browns
Maya Angelou's Lemon Meringue Pie
Perfectly Purple Burger
Mango Sticky Rice Shake
Testing DIY Natural Makeup
Fancy Fruit Caviar
Candied Orange Peels
Vibrant Filipino Silvanas
Hand-Pulled Cotton Candy
Fancy Plating 101
Upcycled Cans: 3 Ways
Bagels 4-Ways
Food Makeup
DIY Painted Wooden Spoons
Instagram Coasters
Plastic Bag Dispenser
Soup Dumplings
Testing 4 Asian Food Gadgets
Homemade Thai Corn Fritters
Butternut Squash Risotto
Garlic Bread 2 Ways
Maple Praline Bacon
Honey Mustard Chicken Bake
Thai Pork Omelet
Microwave Cooking for One
Champagne Sabering
Vintage Holiday Recipes
Pastillas De Leche (Filipino Milk Candy)
Apple Butter Scones
Pad Thai
Smoked Salmon Flatbread
60-Second French Omelette
Peruvian Mussels With Corn Salsa
Sparkling Orange Popsicles
Miso Brown Butter Pasta
Grilled Fruit With Coconut Whipped Cream
Curried Savory Oatmeal
Thai Fish Cakes
Chorizo Queso Fundido
Thai Shrimp Satay
Blueberry Peach Galette
Shaved Asparagus Pasta
DIY Tin Can Grill
Summer Fun Food Tricks
Braided Garlic Bread
Filipino Pancit Miki Guisado
Baked Green Bean Fries
Slow Cooker Achiote Ribs
Portobello Fajitas
Eggshell Ornaments
4 Ways to Preserve Herbs
Yogurt: 5 Ways
Natto Spaghetti
Chrissy Teigen's Biscuits and Gravy
Japanese Food Gadgets
Soba Noodle Salad
Chili Cheese Polenta Fries
Filipino Banana Lumpia
Fried Cheese Balls
Halloumi Cheeseburger
Leftover Pasta Frittata
Shrimp Stuffed Avocados
Skillet Cookies
Thai Ground Pork
Galaxy Lollipops
Beet Caprese
Not My Arms Challenge
Testing Food Beauty Hacks
Jen Tests Kitchen Gadgets
DIY Spicy Gummy Peppers
Watermelon 5 Ways
Mozzarella en Carrozza
Thai Sticky Rice With Mango
Raspberry Frozen Yogurt Bark
Filipino Inspired Bistek Bowl
Mango Float
Blindfolded Cooking Challenge
Bangkok Noodle Tour
Dutch Baby With Egg & Prosciutto
Easy Baked Brie
Classic Cheese Fondue
Thai Street Food Carts
Stovetop Pizza
Crispy Pumpkin Spice Gnocchi
How to Make Mozzarella
Pot-Infused Pesto Pasta
Pumpkin Spice Gnocchi
Cheesy Sausage Gratin
Thai Tea Cream Puffs
Tortang Talong (Filipino Eggplant Omelet)
Adobo Chicken Wings
Pomegranate Chicken Wings
Sesame Chicken And Scallion Roll Ups
Mojo Pulled Pork Tacos
Pizza Challenge
Thai Pork Glass Noodle Salad
Vintage Hot Dog Recipes
Cheesy Quinoa Burger
Crispy Papa Ala Huancaina
Triple Melon Cake
Coconut Lime Truffles
Roasted Cauliflower Tacos
Cherry Crepe Cake
Pineapple Fried Rice
Salmon Poke Bowl
Banana Chocolate Chip “Ice Cream”
Jen Tries More Kitchen Gadgets
Rainbow Veggie Pizza
Mini Lemonade Bundt Cakes
Chicken Chicharrones
Red, White and Blue Granita
Double Chocolate Pretzel Caramel Brownie
Bacon-Wrapped Teriyaki Hot Dogs
Cubano Sandwich
Molcajete Salsa
Chicken Meatballs for Dogs
Ultimate Chirashi Bowl
Sushi Cones (Temaki) 3-Ways
Black Mac 'n’ Cheese
Wright’s Farm’s Apple Cider Donuts
Blindfolded Flavor Tripping Halloween Challenge
Apple Picking With Jen
100 Layer Pancake Challenge
Filipino BBQ Chicken
Cream Cheese Wontons
Instant Ramen Hacks
Pan-Roasted Chicken Thighs
Matcha Puppy Chow
Chocolate Zucchini Bread
Homemade Chicken Nuggets
Chicken With 40 Cloves Garlic
Lomo Saltado (Peruvian Stir-Fry)
Canned Food Recipes
Crazy Food Gadgets
Fried Kimchi Rice Balls
DIY S'mores Bar
Coachella Watermelon Cooler
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Parmesan Soup
Recreating Famous Art With Food Challenge
DIY Cough Drops
DIY Holiday Food Decor
Foolproof Gravy
Testing Spicy Food Remedies
Thanksgiving Leftovers Monte Cristo
Oreo Mud Pie in a Jar
Cajun Shrimp Scampi Rice
DIY Advent Calendar
DIY Stovetop Potpourri