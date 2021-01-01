Skip to Search
Julie Nolke
Episodes
Palm Leaf Oreo Pops
5 Unusual Ways to Use Maple Syrup
Halloween Spooky Window Cookies
Giant Mcflurry
Cheese Burger Gyoza
Salted Caramel Pretzel Swiss Roll
DIY Tropical Staycation
Three Easy Fruit Fro Yos
Mac & Cheese Scotch Egg
Homemade Hot Cheetos Ice Cream
Caramel Apple Pops
Best Way To Make "The Perfect" Scrambled Eggs
Homemade Flavoured Butter
PB&J Donuts
Asian Soda Taste Test
International Candy Taste Test
Rootbeer Icebox Cake
Tasting Bacon Treats
Which is More Expensive - Donut Edition
Spring Foodie Haul
Julie's Drive Thru Classy Edition
Food Flavored Candle Smelling Challenge
What is the Best Way to Cook Bacon?
Taco Taste Test Challenge
Women Of Alcatraz
Julie Tests Baking Rules
Julie and Vijaya Play Fondant Pictonary
Crown Pastries
Giant S'more
Cheers Cut Taiwanese Fried Chicken
Weird Kitchen Gadgets 2
Chocolate & Caramel Sauce 101
Garlic Alfredo Mac 'n' Cheese
Julie Tries Tastemade Japan's Omelette Recipe
Opposite Pizza
Brownie Tiramisu
Toronto Christmas Market
Candy Cane Croquembouche
Christmas Stocking Foodie Haul
Custom Candy Cane Letters
Gingerbread French Toast
Drumheller & Dinosaur Provincial Park
Sweet Jesus Hot Chocolates
Exploring Banff
Cheeseburger Sushi
Julie's Drive Thru: McDonald's Poutine Edition
Lake Louise Tea House
Five Weird Kitchen Gadgets
Ribbon Candy
Black Gold Cafe
Chocolate Disco Egg
Dirty Bird Fried Chicken 'n' Waffles
Spicy Ramen Challenge Part 2
Dizzy Waiter Challenge
Survival Camping Hacks
Jen & Julie's No-Hands Baking Challenge
"How Hot Can We Go?" Hot Sauce Challenge
Julie v. Jen | Food Art Challenge
Cheese Filled Twinkies
Korean Fish Cone Field Trip
Ihalo Krunch Black Ice Cream
Touring the Poop Café
Julie's Drive Thru: Taco Bell Edition
Kitten Paw Ice Cream Sandwiches
Coffee in an Ice Cream Cone
Emoji Whoopie Pies
Whipped Ricotta Balsamic Fruit Salad
The Ultimate Chocolate Bar Cake
Food Experiment: Homemade Slime
Soda Gummy Candies
Piña Colada Popsicles
Recreating Starbucks' Shaken Tea Lemonades
Vanilla Waffle Cone Ice Cream
Pizza Dough 3 Ways
3-Ingredient Watermelon Mint Sorbet
Lemon Sorbet Mochi
Chocolates With Surprising Fillings
DIY Movie Night Popcorn Station
Kris Jenner's Brownies
World Hunger Day Food Bank Packages
Coffee Marshmallow S'mores
Giant Cookie Pizza
Homemade Naked Chicken Chalupa
Sprinkle & Cream-Filled Sponge Cake
Orange Creamsicle Pop-Tarts
Which Sushi Is More Expensive?
Which Cheesecake Is More Expensive?
Which Chocolate Is More Expensive?
Grown Up Mac & Cheese
Cereal Breakfast Popsicles
Dr. Pepper Cookies
Twice Baked Pizza Mac & Cheese Potatoes
Coffee Mousse Latte Art
Brownie & Cinnamon Bun Potstickers
Ice Cream Dessert Pizza
Japanese-Inspired Nachos
Buffalo Chicken Spaghetti Squash
Mini Social Media Cakes
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Rolls
Malted Fudge "Hot Mess" Crepe Cake
More Food Science
3 Fun Food Science Experiments
Awesome DIY Donut Shirt
Galaxy Cube Cake
Cookie Jenga
Weird Potato Chip Taste Test
I "Like" You Oven Mitt
Chocolate Chai Biscotti
Blueberry & Dark Chocolate Breakfast Parfait
Which Steak Is More Expensive?
Which Ice Cream Is More Expensive?
Which Cheese Is More Expensive?
The Blindfolded Burger Challenge
Caramel Apple Bites
Julie's Workout Routine
Black Forest Bites
Mini Turkey Pot Pies
Jen and Julie Blindfolded Challenge
Julie's Perfect Meal
Holiday Light Cookies
North Pole Cake
Snowflake Mobile
Holiday Chocolate Bark
Candy Cane Roll Cake
Cookie Name Tags With Julie & Mom
DIY Recycled Sweater Mug Warmers
Lemon Meringue Crepes
Homemade Alphaghetti
Pizza Mac and Cheese
Campfire Sloppy Joe
Campfire Bread on a Stick
Curried Tempura
Banana Boat S'mores
Maple Chocolate Fudge
Mint Chocolate Meringue
Hot Chilli And Pine Nut Brittle
Lasagna Stuffed Pepper
Black Forest Roll
Deluxe Pizza Dip
Green Eggs And Ham
Two Way Spirals - Parmesan Pesto and Cheddar Bacon Jam
Beef Dip
Hot and Spicy Popcorn Chicken
Lemon Thyme Shortbread
Tea Granita
Jalapeño Coconut Lime Pops
Beet Crust Pizza
Birthday Whoopie Pies
Jerk Chicken Skewers
Toad in a Hole
Cinnamon Bun Bowls
Tropical Mini Tarts
Maple Bacon Waffle Donuts
Unicorn Horns
Mini Pavlovas With Pomegranate And Pistachios
Apple Pie Pizza
Apple Sausage Rolls
Ham & Cheese Gözleme
Classic Croissants
Udon in a Jar
S'more Rice Krispies Treats
Chocolate Nut Ice Cream Bar
Butter Chicken Egg Rolls
Mocha Brookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Mochi
6 Unusual Uses for Olive Oil
Chocolate Banana Breakfast Popsicles
Peach Lime Slushies
Cheesy Taco Shells
Campfire Pizza
Pulled Pork Lunch Wrap
DIY Realistic Resolutions
Mushroom Toast
Blueberry Striped Ravioli
Holiday Milkshake
Apollo 13 Challenge
Apres Ski Fondue for One
Challah Scarf
Will It Torch
April Fools Life Hacks With Julie
Fruit Loop Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwich
Mulled Wine
Leftover Chinese Buns
Maple Glazed Pork Loin
Nanaimo Bars
Corn Chips: 3 Ways
On-the-Go Taquitos
Simple Naked Cake
Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich
Puff or No Puff?
Eggnog Cinnamon Bread
Peanut Butter and Jelly Funnel Cakes
The Romantic Dinner: A Silent Film
Dill Pickle Chicken Wings
Ginger Plum Cobbler
Sticky Quinoa Toffee Pudding
Turducken Pepper
Chocolate Fireballs
Roasted Cauliflower
Prosciutto-Wrapped Poached Pears
Sponge Toffee
Homemade Corn Dogs
Feta Hushpuppies
Grapefruit Meringue Pie
Ramen Coleslaw
Puffed Vermicelli Spring Roll Stir Fry
Feta And Sundried Tomato Braided Challah
Mother's Day Waffle Cake
Papaya Avocado And Black Bean Lettuce Cups
Ukrainian Crispy Chicken
Wasabi Cream Puffs
Pina Colada Overnight Wheat Berries
Toronto Style BBQ Ribs
Beer Bacon and Maple Syrup Poutine
Carrot Cake Petit Fours
Peach Upside Down Skillet Cake
Tahini Fudge
Lemon Ricotta Donuts
Lentil Falafel
Asparagus Manicotti
Korean Popcorn Chicken
Deep Fried Chocolate Bars
Lemon Basil Crème Brulee
Root Beer Fajitas
Sweet Spicy Meatballs
Spicy Worm Brittle
Taco Calzone
Soba Noodle Sushi
Tex-Mex Chili Dogs
Ramen Fried Popcorn Chicken
Blair Witch Kitchen
Blueberry Pie Egg Rolls
Pierogi Potstickers
Citrus Roast Chicken
Deep-Fried Apple Pie Ice Cream
Hot Chocolate Cookie Mugs
Over-the-Top Caramel Apples
French Toast Pigs in a Blanket
Hot Apple Cider Affogato With Caramel Glass
French Fry Challenge
Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Paint Splatter Popping Chocolates
Roasted Squash Hummus
Roasted Garlic & Squash Soup
Food Art Challenge
Best Biscuit Challenge
Wild Mushroom And Garlic Pasta
Australian Lamingtons
Caramelized Apple And Onion Over Cheddar Crostini
Pancake Art Challenge With Julie
Earl Grey Tea Cakes
Rum and Raisin Caramel & Vanilla Milkshake
Fried Root Beer Float
Julie's Fried Challenge
White Walker Jon Snow Cones
Coachella Watermelon Cooler
Cookies 'N Cream Meringues
Throwback: Julie's First Recipe
Apple, Sage & Bacon Risotto
Flu Wonton Soup
Smoked Baked Potato Soup
Frog Cookie Sandwiches
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bread
Chocolate Coconut Jellies
Salted Caramel and Chocolate Pretzel Dippers
Throwback Shake
No Rise Donut Cones With Ice Cream
Citrus Punch Bowl Ice Ring
Beer Cheese Dip With Pretzel Bites
Pizza Pop Tarts
Donut Knots With Maple Dipping Sauce
Fake Out Dessert Nachos
Ice Cream Tower Challenge
One-Bowl Black Velvet Naked Cake
Winter Spice Cobbler Cupcakes
Inside Out Nachos