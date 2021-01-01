Landscape -megan- 5

Megan Mitchell

Episodes

Blistered Shishito Peppers With Soy

Baked Crème Anglaise French Toast

Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Tart

Hand Torn Pasta with Mushroom Bolognese

Detroit-Style Pizza

Dark Chocolate & Coconut Cake Oatmeal

The Dinner Party Dining Room

Lime Jalapeño Chicken Tacos

Homemade Ice Cream in a Bag

Lavender Vanilla Bean Pudding

Savory Oatmeal

Grilled Flatbreads with Arugula, White Bean and Basil

Chicken Pot Minus the Pie

Grilled Cauliflower with Jalapeño and Capers

White Chicken Chili

Lemon Pasta With Spinach and Parmesan

Strawberry Basil Pavlova

Avocado Toast with Six Minute Egg & Everything Salt

Spaetzle With Roast Chicken and Spring Veggies

Ice Cream Waffle Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Paillard With Greek Salad

Grilled Pizza Carbonara

Let's Play "Overcooked!"

Grilled Jalapeño and Baby Bell Pepper Poppers

Faux Slate Cheeseboard

Homemade Gift Wrapping

Gold Leaf Ornaments

DIY Rustic Holiday Tablescape

Grilled Rockfish

Belgian Liege Waffles

Apple Chutney Pork Loin

Homemade Food Gifts

Grilled Ribs With Rosemary Honey Mustard

Grilled Chocolate Chip Brownie Skillet Cookie

Grilled Cinnamon Toast With Stone Fruit

Mozzarella Jalapeno And Prosciutto Pizza

Grilled Bacon and Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

Grilled Dr Pepper Can Chicken

Butternut Squash Flatbread With Grilled Pear and Radicchio Salad

Grilled Spicy Chicken Wings With Homemade Ranch

Grilled Heirloom Carrots With Herb Dressing

Grilled Guacamole With Grilled Corn

S’more Kebabs

Hawaiian Baby Back Ribs

Salt Block Grilled Chicken

Grilled Broccoli Cheddar Potato Bombs

Berry Eton Mess

Grilled 3-Cheese Sandwich With Tomato

Breakfast Pizza With Eggs and Prosciutto

Poached Eggs Over Fried Bread

Herb and Goat Cheese Baked Egg Boats

Brown Rice Breakfast Pudding

Roasted Root Vegetable Risotto

Chicken Salad With Grapes Green Apple And Walnuts

Savory Berry Bread Pudding

Leftover Potatoes Breakfast Hash

Grilled Corn Tomato And Basil Salad

Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Dates and Manchego

Chocolate Chip Cookie Icebox Cake

Chocolate And Cookie Butter Rice Krispie Treats

Coconut And Dark Chocolate Bites With Sea Salt

Homemade Swirled Marshmallows

Mixed Berries Anglaise

Pan Fried Fish In Lemon Caper Sauce

Rosemary and Garlic Sweet Potatoes

Spring Roll In A Bowl

Grilled Chicken Sandwich With Spicy Slaw and Pickled Onions

Veggie Pasta With Burrata and Basil

Mushroom and Sweet Corn Pasta with Truffle

Herb-Coated Cedar Plank Salmon

Baked Halibut with Tomatoes, Olives and White Wine

Shrimp Cakes

Mixed Mushroom Toast

Spicy Kale with Turkey Sausage and White Beans

Brussels Sprouts and Burrata Toast

BLT Toast

Green Pasta with Ricotta and Prosciutto

Green Quinoa Chicken Bowl

Brown Rice Bowl with Turkey, Cucumbers and Mint

Beet And Radish Bowl

Grilled Hasselback Baguette

Cornbread With Honey Butter

Spicy Grilled Chicken Tacos

Grilled Quesadillas With Poblano and Corn

Grilled Fennel Cheeseburger

Pan Fried Trout

Tomahawk Chop With Salsa Verde

Chicken Paillard With Grilled Tiramisu