Megan Mitchell
Episodes
Blistered Shishito Peppers With Soy
Baked Crème Anglaise French Toast
Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Tart
Hand Torn Pasta with Mushroom Bolognese
Detroit-Style Pizza
Dark Chocolate & Coconut Cake Oatmeal
The Dinner Party Dining Room
Lime Jalapeño Chicken Tacos
Homemade Ice Cream in a Bag
Lavender Vanilla Bean Pudding
Savory Oatmeal
Grilled Flatbreads with Arugula, White Bean and Basil
Chicken Pot Minus the Pie
Grilled Cauliflower with Jalapeño and Capers
White Chicken Chili
Lemon Pasta With Spinach and Parmesan
Strawberry Basil Pavlova
Avocado Toast with Six Minute Egg & Everything Salt
Spaetzle With Roast Chicken and Spring Veggies
Ice Cream Waffle Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Paillard With Greek Salad
Grilled Pizza Carbonara
Let's Play "Overcooked!"
Grilled Jalapeño and Baby Bell Pepper Poppers
Faux Slate Cheeseboard
Homemade Gift Wrapping
Gold Leaf Ornaments
DIY Rustic Holiday Tablescape
Grilled Rockfish
Belgian Liege Waffles
Apple Chutney Pork Loin
Homemade Food Gifts
Grilled Ribs With Rosemary Honey Mustard
Grilled Chocolate Chip Brownie Skillet Cookie
Grilled Cinnamon Toast With Stone Fruit
Mozzarella Jalapeno And Prosciutto Pizza
Grilled Bacon and Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
Grilled Dr Pepper Can Chicken
Butternut Squash Flatbread With Grilled Pear and Radicchio Salad
Grilled Spicy Chicken Wings With Homemade Ranch
Grilled Heirloom Carrots With Herb Dressing
Grilled Guacamole With Grilled Corn
S’more Kebabs
Hawaiian Baby Back Ribs
Salt Block Grilled Chicken
Grilled Broccoli Cheddar Potato Bombs
Berry Eton Mess
Grilled 3-Cheese Sandwich With Tomato
Breakfast Pizza With Eggs and Prosciutto
Poached Eggs Over Fried Bread
Herb and Goat Cheese Baked Egg Boats
Brown Rice Breakfast Pudding
Roasted Root Vegetable Risotto
Chicken Salad With Grapes Green Apple And Walnuts
Savory Berry Bread Pudding
Leftover Potatoes Breakfast Hash
Grilled Corn Tomato And Basil Salad
Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Dates and Manchego
Chocolate Chip Cookie Icebox Cake
Chocolate And Cookie Butter Rice Krispie Treats
Coconut And Dark Chocolate Bites With Sea Salt
Homemade Swirled Marshmallows
Mixed Berries Anglaise
Pan Fried Fish In Lemon Caper Sauce
Rosemary and Garlic Sweet Potatoes
Spring Roll In A Bowl
Grilled Chicken Sandwich With Spicy Slaw and Pickled Onions
Veggie Pasta With Burrata and Basil
Mushroom and Sweet Corn Pasta with Truffle
Herb-Coated Cedar Plank Salmon
Baked Halibut with Tomatoes, Olives and White Wine
Shrimp Cakes
Mixed Mushroom Toast
Spicy Kale with Turkey Sausage and White Beans
Brussels Sprouts and Burrata Toast
BLT Toast
Green Pasta with Ricotta and Prosciutto
Green Quinoa Chicken Bowl
Brown Rice Bowl with Turkey, Cucumbers and Mint
Beet And Radish Bowl
Grilled Hasselback Baguette
Cornbread With Honey Butter
Spicy Grilled Chicken Tacos
Grilled Quesadillas With Poblano and Corn
Grilled Fennel Cheeseburger
Pan Fried Trout
Tomahawk Chop With Salsa Verde
Chicken Paillard With Grilled Tiramisu