Vijaya Selvaraju
Episodes
Jumbo Pizza Slice
Vijaya's Ricotta Toast
Japanese Jiggly Cheesecake
Julie and Vijaya Play Fondant Pictonary
Vegetable Momos
Homemade European Fanta
Flaky Layered Paratha
Vattalappam
Green Mango with Sweet & Spicy Dipping Sauce
Durian Ice Cream Sandwich
Homemade Pocky Sticks
Kaya Toast With Soft-Boiled Eggs
Prosecco Lychee Jelly
Indian Cashew Brittle
Tamarind Balls
Dairy-Free Roasted Marshmallow Milkshake
Sea Glass Candy
Cassava Chips
Peppermint White Chocolate Meringues
Taiwanese Fried Chicken on a Stick
Upside-Down Citrus Ricotta Cake
Chicken Kebab Corn Dogs
Nankhatai (Indian Shortbread Cookies)
Gochujang Bomboloni
Onion Pakoda
4 Hacks for Peeling a Hard-Boiled Egg
Stapler in Jello Prank
Beaver Tails
Exotic Fruit Taste Test
Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Burfi
Easy Unicorn Cake
Frozen S’mores
Knickerbocker Glory
Easy Tandoori Chicken
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Cheesecake
Cereal Milk Ice Cream
Tarte Flambée
Cracker Pie
Homemade Crazy Bread
How to Crack a Coconut
Vijaya's Cardamom Coffee Kulfi
Harry Potter Butterbeer
Gulab Jamun (Indian Doughnuts)
Chicken and Black Bean Noodles
Whole Wheat Banana Poori
Crispy Crunchy Okra Fries
Gorgeous Lace Pancakes
Cinnamon Sweet Stick-y Buns
Coconut & Avocado Milkshake
Palak Paneer Mini Pizzas
Homemade Dole Whip
Eggless PB & J Meringues
Toaster Grilled Cheese Hack
Homemade Chicken McNuggets
Gobi Manchurian
Victoria Sponge Cake
Cheater’s Shawarma
Bacon Caramel Popcorn
Floating Island
Poutine
Chocolate Orange Cake
Dan Dan Noodles
Trini Doubles
Cheese-Stuffed Indian Flatbread
Chipotle Burrito Bowl
Apple Blossom
Quinoa-Coated Onion Rings
Pumpkin-Stuffed French Toast
Spicy Chicken Tacos
Salted Caramel Crêpes
Deep-Fried Mac and Cheese
Condensed Milk Toast Tower
Cashew Chicken Kathi Rolls
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Mango Kulfi Pops
Chai Zebra Brownies
Tandoori Fried Chicken
Curry Popcorn Chicken
Aloo Tikki Burger
Chicken Tikka Masala
South Indian Chicken Biryani
Vegetarian Samosas
Uttapam Pizza
Mexican Dosas
Mini Cheesy Naan Bread
Butter Chicken Pizza
Perfect Cup Of Chai
Indian Grilled Corn on the Cob