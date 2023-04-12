home

2 Homemade Face Masks

home

2 Homemade Face Masks

Supplies

  • 2 teaspoons of honey
  • ½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

Steps

  1. Mix honey with cinnamon.
  2. Apply to clean, moist skin.
  3. Leave on skin for 20 minutes
  4. Clean the skin with warm water.

Supplies

  • 1 banana
  • 1 teaspoon of honey
  • 1 teaspoon of orange juice

Steps

  1. Mash the banana and add honey and orange juice.
  2. Mix well.
  3. Apply to clean face skin.
  4. Leave on skin for 10 minutes.
  5. Wash your face with warm water and a soft sponge.
  6. Benefits of hydration, exfoliation and nutrition of vitamins A, B and E.