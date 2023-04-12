2 Homemade Face Masks

Supplies
- 2 teaspoons of honey
- ½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon
Steps
- Mix honey with cinnamon.
- Apply to clean, moist skin.
- Leave on skin for 20 minutes
- Clean the skin with warm water.
Supplies
- 1 banana
- 1 teaspoon of honey
- 1 teaspoon of orange juice
Steps
- Mash the banana and add honey and orange juice.
- Mix well.
- Apply to clean face skin.
- Leave on skin for 10 minutes.
- Wash your face with warm water and a soft sponge.
- Benefits of hydration, exfoliation and nutrition of vitamins A, B and E.