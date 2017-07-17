home

3 DIY Aromatherapy Bath Salts

From cold relief to sore muscles, relax at home with all natural aromatherapy bath salts using simple, natural ingredients.

3 DIY Aromatherapy Bath Salts

From cold relief to sore muscles, relax at home with all natural aromatherapy bath salts using simple, natural ingredients.

Supplies

  • 1 cup Epsom salt
  • 1/2 cup baking soda
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon matcha powder
  • 3 drops tea tree oil

Steps

  1. Mix the dry ingredients together in a mixing bowl.
  2. Add the tea tree oil and food coloring, if using, and stir to incorporate.
  3. Store in a sealed container.

Supplies

  • 1 cup Epsom salt
  • 1/2 cup baking soda
  • 5 drops natural blue coloring (optional)
  • 5 drops eucalyptus essential oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Steps

  1. Mix the dry ingredients together in a mixing bowl.
  2. Add the essential oil and food coloring, if using, and stir to incorporate.
  3. Store in a sealed container.

Supplies

  • 1 cup Epsom salt
  • 1/2 cup baking soda
  • 3 drops natural purple food coloring (optional)
  • 3 drops lavender essential oil

Steps

  1. Mix the dry ingredients together in a mixing bowl.
  2. Add the essential oil and food coloring, if using, and stir to incorporate.
  3. Store in a sealed container.