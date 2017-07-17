home
3 DIY Aromatherapy Bath Salts
From cold relief to sore muscles, relax at home with all natural aromatherapy bath salts using simple, natural ingredients.
Supplies
- 1 cup Epsom salt
- 1/2 cup baking soda
- 1 1/2 teaspoon matcha powder
- 3 drops tea tree oil
Steps
- Mix the dry ingredients together in a mixing bowl.
- Add the tea tree oil and food coloring, if using, and stir to incorporate.
- Store in a sealed container.
Supplies
- 1 cup Epsom salt
- 1/2 cup baking soda
- 5 drops natural blue coloring (optional)
- 5 drops eucalyptus essential oil
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Steps
- Mix the dry ingredients together in a mixing bowl.
- Add the essential oil and food coloring, if using, and stir to incorporate.
- Store in a sealed container.
Supplies
- 1 cup Epsom salt
- 1/2 cup baking soda
- 3 drops natural purple food coloring (optional)
- 3 drops lavender essential oil
Steps
- Mix the dry ingredients together in a mixing bowl.
- Add the essential oil and food coloring, if using, and stir to incorporate.
- Store in a sealed container.