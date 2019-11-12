home

3 Closet Organization DIYs

From a glam hanging rack to a leather storage basket to a colorful jewelry stand, these easy DIYs will help you organize your closet in no time.

Supplies

Hanging Rack

  • leather straps
  • leather punch tool
  • gold ring
  • grommets
  • rivet setter & anvil
  • 3 ft wooden dowel

Storage Basket

  • - 2 8.5" leather straps
  • - 4 15.5" leather straps
  • - 3 18" leather straps
  • - 2 32" leather straps
  • - leather punch tool
  • - rivets
  • - rivet setter & anvil

Jewelry Stand

  • - cork coasters
  • - drill
  • - dowels
  • - acrylic paint

Steps

Hanging Rack

  1. 1. Punch holes in leather strap with leather punch tool
  2. 2. Attach leather strap to gold ring using grommets, rivet setter & anvil.
  3. 3. String onto 3 ft wooden dowel and mount on wall.

Storage Basket

  1. 1. Gather leather straps and lay out in basket pattern with 15.5" straps facing horizontally and 17" straps laying vertically.
  2. 2. Mark center of basket.
  3. 3. Punch evenly spaced holes in leather.
  4. 4. Fasten with rivets.
  5. 5. Work your way out fastening each hole with rivets.
  6. 6. Attach "32 straps to top to create basket handles.

Jewelry Stand

  1. 1. Drill wide holes in center of two cork coasters.
  2. 2. Paint coasters to your liking.
  3. 3. Fit holes with dowels, placing one coaster over the other to create a jewelry stand.