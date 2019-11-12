home
3 Closet Organization DIYs
From a glam hanging rack to a leather storage basket to a colorful jewelry stand, these easy DIYs will help you organize your closet in no time.
Supplies
Hanging Rack
- leather straps
- leather punch tool
- gold ring
- grommets
- rivet setter & anvil
- 3 ft wooden dowel
Storage Basket
- - 2 8.5" leather straps
- - 4 15.5" leather straps
- - 3 18" leather straps
- - 2 32" leather straps
- - leather punch tool
- - rivets
- - rivet setter & anvil
Jewelry Stand
- - cork coasters
- - drill
- - dowels
- - acrylic paint
Steps
Hanging Rack
- 1. Punch holes in leather strap with leather punch tool
- 2. Attach leather strap to gold ring using grommets, rivet setter & anvil.
- 3. String onto 3 ft wooden dowel and mount on wall.
Storage Basket
- 1. Gather leather straps and lay out in basket pattern with 15.5" straps facing horizontally and 17" straps laying vertically.
- 2. Mark center of basket.
- 3. Punch evenly spaced holes in leather.
- 4. Fasten with rivets.
- 5. Work your way out fastening each hole with rivets.
- 6. Attach "32 straps to top to create basket handles.
Jewelry Stand
- 1. Drill wide holes in center of two cork coasters.
- 2. Paint coasters to your liking.
- 3. Fit holes with dowels, placing one coaster over the other to create a jewelry stand.