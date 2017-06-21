home

4 Natural DIY Mosquito Repellants

Make your own mosquito repellents using natural ingredients like peppermint, lavender, eucalyptus and more!

Supplies

  • 10 drops eucalyptus essential oil
  • 10 drops lemongrass essential oil
  • 10 drops peppermint essential oil
  • 1 cup distilled water

Steps

  1. Combine all ingredients in a spray bottle.
  2. Spray generously to repel mosquitos.

Supplies

  • 15 drops lavender essential oil
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 4 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 cup distilled water

Steps

  1. Combine all ingredients in a spray bottle.
  2. Spray generously to repel mosquitos.

Supplies

  • 1 cup fresh basil leaves, packed
  • 1 cup distilled water, boiling

Steps

  1. Place the basil leaves in a spray bottle and pour the boiling distilled water over them.
  2. Allow the leaves to steep for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
  3. Remove the leaves if storing for more than 5 hours.
  4. Spray generously to repel mosquitos.

Supplies

  • 1 tablespoon whole cloves
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon peppermint extract
  • 1 cup distilled water

Steps

  1. Combine all ingredients in a spray bottle.
  2. Spray generously to repel mosquitos.