4 Natural DIY Mosquito Repellants
Make your own mosquito repellents using natural ingredients like peppermint, lavender, eucalyptus and more!
Supplies
- 10 drops eucalyptus essential oil
- 10 drops lemongrass essential oil
- 10 drops peppermint essential oil
- 1 cup distilled water
Steps
- Combine all ingredients in a spray bottle.
- Spray generously to repel mosquitos.
Supplies
- 15 drops lavender essential oil
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 4 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 cup distilled water
Steps
- Combine all ingredients in a spray bottle.
- Spray generously to repel mosquitos.
Supplies
- 1 cup fresh basil leaves, packed
- 1 cup distilled water, boiling
Steps
- Place the basil leaves in a spray bottle and pour the boiling distilled water over them.
- Allow the leaves to steep for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
- Remove the leaves if storing for more than 5 hours.
- Spray generously to repel mosquitos.
Supplies
- 1 tablespoon whole cloves
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon peppermint extract
- 1 cup distilled water
Steps
- Combine all ingredients in a spray bottle.
- Spray generously to repel mosquitos.