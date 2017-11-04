home

5 Ways to Get Zen

From a rosewater facial spray to a lavender foot bath, Michel is showing us 5 ways to get totally zen.

Supplies

  • Storage container
  • 1 cup marbles
  • 2 tablespoons lavender-scented bubble bath
  • 1 gallon warm water
  • 1/4 cup lavender flower buds

Steps

  1. Fill the bottom of an empty storage container with marbles. Add lavender-scented bubble bath. Fill with warm water. Add lavender bud flowers to the top. Place feet in the bath and soak for 15 minutes.
  2. Benefits: Reduces stress, relieves foot pain, softens skin, softens cuticles.

Supplies

  • Materials:
  • 2 eucalyptus branches
  • 3 rosemary branches
  • 4 lavender flowers
  • 2 mint branches
  • 3 feet of pretty ribbon or twine
  • Tools:
  • Scissors
  • 1 rubber band

Steps

  1. Arrange herbs into a pretty bouquet. Hold bottom of branches together with rubber band. Wrap ribbon or twine over the rubber band to cover. Tie, leaving about 6 inches of excess on each end to tie onto your shower head.
  2. Benefits: Aromatherapy benefits such as stress relief, increased concentration and ability to fall asleep.

Supplies

  • 1 cup baking soda
  • 1 cup Epsom salt
  • 10 drops lavender essential oil
  • 1/2 cup coconut oil, melted

Steps

  1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Add about 1/4 of a cup to a warm bath. Relax and soak for at least 30 minutes. Store remaining detox bath salt in a Mason jar.
  2. Benefits: Relieves muscle tension, lavender relieves stress, coconut oil hydrates skin, relieves sore joints, helps detox.

Supplies

  • 10 drops lemongrass essential oil
  • 6 cups dry rice
  • Knee-high socks

Steps

  1. In a large bowl, combine dry rice and essential oil. Fill a knee-high sock with the rice mixture. Tie open end. Microwave for 30 seconds, and place warm sock around your neck for tension relief.
  2. Benefits: Lemongrass is used to relieve muscle tension and improve blood circulation. Heat helps to relax muscles.