5 Ways to Get Zen/Hanging Herb Bouquet

Supplies

  • Materials:
  • 2 eucalyptus branches
  • 3 rosemary branches
  • 4 lavender flowers
  • 2 mint branches
  • 3 feet of pretty ribbon or twine
  • Tools:
  • Scissors
  • 1 rubber band

Steps

  1. Arrange herbs into a pretty bouquet. Hold bottom of branches together with rubber band. Wrap ribbon or twine over the rubber band to cover. Tie, leaving about 6 inches of excess on each end to tie onto your shower head.
  2. Benefits: Aromatherapy benefits such as stress relief, increased concentration and ability to fall asleep.