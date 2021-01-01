Supplies
- Materials:
- 2 eucalyptus branches
- 3 rosemary branches
- 4 lavender flowers
- 2 mint branches
- 3 feet of pretty ribbon or twine
- Tools:
- Scissors
- 1 rubber band
Steps
- Arrange herbs into a pretty bouquet. Hold bottom of branches together with rubber band. Wrap ribbon or twine over the rubber band to cover. Tie, leaving about 6 inches of excess on each end to tie onto your shower head.
- Benefits: Aromatherapy benefits such as stress relief, increased concentration and ability to fall asleep.