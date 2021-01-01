Supplies
- Cereal box
- 24 pillow boxes
- Velcro
- Red, white and red & white pipe cleaners
- Small white pom poms
- Green felt
- String
- Bows
- Glue gun
- Scissors
- Black felt pen
- White chocolate, melted
- Christmas sprinkles
- Silicone heart ice cube tray
- Tin foil
Steps
- Pour sprinkles into the bottom of the ice cube tray and cover with melted white chocolate. Place in the fridge until set. Once set wrap each chocolate in tin foil.
- For the calendar, cut the edges off a cereal box leaving you with a long stip of cardboard. Fold all pillow boxes
- Cut 3 triangles out of green felt. One big one medium and one small. Glue onto a pillow box in the shape of a christmas tree. Repeat this for 4 more of the boxes
- Using a red & white pipe cleaner, bend and cut into a candy cane shape and glue onto 4 pillow boxes.
- Bend a red pipe cleaner forward and back to form a santa hat. Top with a mini white pom pom and finish with white pipe cleaner along the bottom of the hat. Repeat with 3 more boxes.
- Cover 3 boxes with white mini pom poms to look like snow.
- Wrap string around the middle of 4 boxes and secure with glue on both ends.
- Glue string in a cross shape on the front of the boxes and finish with a bow in the middle. Repeat with 3 more boxes.
- Number boxes 1 - 24 and place a wrapped chocolate into each box.
- Secure small strips of velcro onto the back of each box and arrange onto the strip of cardboard in a random pattern.
- Glue string onto the back so you can hang it up :D