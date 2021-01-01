Home-Made Advent Calendar/Advent Calendar

Supplies

  • Cereal box
  • 24 pillow boxes
  • Velcro
  • Red, white and red & white pipe cleaners
  • Small white pom poms
  • Green felt
  • String
  • Bows
  • Glue gun
  • Scissors
  • Black felt pen
  • White chocolate, melted
  • Christmas sprinkles
  • Silicone heart ice cube tray
  • Tin foil

Steps

  1. Pour sprinkles into the bottom of the ice cube tray and cover with melted white chocolate. Place in the fridge until set. Once set wrap each chocolate in tin foil.
  2. For the calendar, cut the edges off a cereal box leaving you with a long stip of cardboard. Fold all pillow boxes
  3. Cut 3 triangles out of green felt. One big one medium and one small. Glue onto a pillow box in the shape of a christmas tree. Repeat this for 4 more of the boxes
  4. Using a red & white pipe cleaner, bend and cut into a candy cane shape and glue onto 4 pillow boxes.
  5. Bend a red pipe cleaner forward and back to form a santa hat. Top with a mini white pom pom and finish with white pipe cleaner along the bottom of the hat. Repeat with 3 more boxes.
  6. Cover 3 boxes with white mini pom poms to look like snow.
  7. Wrap string around the middle of 4 boxes and secure with glue on both ends.
  8. Glue string in a cross shape on the front of the boxes and finish with a bow in the middle. Repeat with 3 more boxes.
  9. Number boxes 1 - 24 and place a wrapped chocolate into each box.
  10. Secure small strips of velcro onto the back of each box and arrange onto the strip of cardboard in a random pattern.
  11. Glue string onto the back so you can hang it up :D