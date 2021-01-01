Coconut Decor DIYs/Coconut Decor DIYs

Supplies

  • Coconut
  • Twine
  • Knife
  • Scissors
  • Dirt
  • Plant
  • Drill 3/8"
  • White paint
  • 3/8" dowels
  • Glue
  • Herb garden

Steps

  1. 1. Slice the top off of a coconut and hollow out.
  2. 2. Tie twine in a hanging planter formation and attach twine to coconut.
  3. 3. Pot plant in coconut and hang!
  4. 1. Drill three holes in the bottom of a coconut.
  5. 2. Let juice out and hollow out coconut.
  6. 3. Cut in half.
  7. 4. Paint bottom and paint rim of coconut.
  8. 5. Glue dowels to 3 holes.
  9. 6. Fill with dirt and plant herbs.