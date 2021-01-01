Supplies
- Coconut
- Twine
- Knife
- Scissors
- Dirt
- Plant
- Drill 3/8"
- White paint
- 3/8" dowels
- Glue
- Herb garden
Steps
- 1. Slice the top off of a coconut and hollow out.
- 2. Tie twine in a hanging planter formation and attach twine to coconut.
- 3. Pot plant in coconut and hang!
- 1. Drill three holes in the bottom of a coconut.
- 2. Let juice out and hollow out coconut.
- 3. Cut in half.
- 4. Paint bottom and paint rim of coconut.
- 5. Glue dowels to 3 holes.
- 6. Fill with dirt and plant herbs.