Cute Gel Soap

Supplies

A

  • 9g 1,3-butanediol
  • 3g tamarind gum
  • 106g purified water
  • 75g liquid soap base

B

  • 90g glycerol
  • 13g purified water
  • Colored gel, as needed
  • 5 drops refined oil

Steps

A

  1. In a bowl, combine 1,3-butanediol and tamarind gum.
  2. Pour purified water into the mixture from step 1 and stir quickly to prevent air bubbles.
  3. Break up any lumps and mix in liquid soap base and stir until it is combined without letting it foam.
  4. Boil water in a pot and heat the mixture from step 3 using the double boil method. Heat until it is about 60-65°C.

B

  1. In a new bowl, combine glycerol and purified water. Double boil, and heat until it is about 60-65°C.
  2. Add in the mixture from step 5 to the water from step 4 in small additions. Stir well without letting it foam. Do not add it all at once to avoid creating clumps.
  3. Take a scoopful and transfer it to a small bowl. Mix in colored gel and refined oil. Stir well.
  4. Pour the mixture into a round mold. Let chill in the refrigerator until hardened for an 1 hour. Enjoy!