Supplies
A
- 9g 1,3-butanediol
- 3g tamarind gum
- 106g purified water
- 75g liquid soap base
B
- 90g glycerol
- 13g purified water
- Colored gel, as needed
- 5 drops refined oil
Steps
A
- In a bowl, combine 1,3-butanediol and tamarind gum.
- Pour purified water into the mixture from step 1 and stir quickly to prevent air bubbles.
- Break up any lumps and mix in liquid soap base and stir until it is combined without letting it foam.
- Boil water in a pot and heat the mixture from step 3 using the double boil method. Heat until it is about 60-65°C.
B
- In a new bowl, combine glycerol and purified water. Double boil, and heat until it is about 60-65°C.
- Add in the mixture from step 5 to the water from step 4 in small additions. Stir well without letting it foam. Do not add it all at once to avoid creating clumps.
- Take a scoopful and transfer it to a small bowl. Mix in colored gel and refined oil. Stir well.
- Pour the mixture into a round mold. Let chill in the refrigerator until hardened for an 1 hour. Enjoy!