Supplies
- disco ball
- precision knife
- drill
- carabiner
- small chains
- spray paint
- soil
- plant
Steps
- Divide disco ball in half using a precision knife.
- Mark the inside with a pencil, dividing the ball into thirds.
- Remove mirrors on disco ball where marked.
- Drill holes in the spots where mirrors have been removed.
- Spray paint carabiners and chains.
- Paint interior.
- Attach carabiners and chains to ball where the holes were drilled.
- Drill small drainage holes in ball.
- Add soil and a plant!