Hanging Disco Ball Planters/Hanging Disco Ball Planter

Supplies

  • disco ball
  • precision knife
  • drill
  • carabiner
  • small chains
  • spray paint
  • soil
  • plant

Steps

  1. Divide disco ball in half using a precision knife.
  2. Mark the inside with a pencil, dividing the ball into thirds.
  3. Remove mirrors on disco ball where marked.
  4. Drill holes in the spots where mirrors have been removed.
  5. Spray paint carabiners and chains.
  6. Paint interior.
  7. Attach carabiners and chains to ball where the holes were drilled.
  8. Drill small drainage holes in ball.
  9. Add soil and a plant!