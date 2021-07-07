home

DIY Herbal Hand Soaps

Making soaps at home is very easy! GO FOR IT.

Supplies

Lavender Soap

  • oatmeal glycerin soap base
  • lavender buds
  • 1 tsp lavender essential oil
  • 1 tsp lavender mica powder

Sage & Peppermint Soap

  • clear glycerin soap base
  • mint leaves
  • peppermint essential oil
  • rosemary essential oil
  • sage powder
  • spirulina

Steps

Lavender Soap

  1. Cut oatmeal glycerin soap base into cubes.
  2. Microwave in microwave-safe dish, 3-4 minutes.
  3. Add lavender buds, lavender essential oil, and lavender mica powder to mixture.
  4. Stir, then pour into mold to set.

Sage & Peppermint Soap

  1. Cut clear glycerin soap base into cubes.
  2. Microwave 3-4 minutes.
  3. Stir in mint leaves, a few drops peppermint essential oil, rosemary essential oil and sage powder.
  4. Pour mixture into mold and add spirulina for color.
  5. Let soaps harden for 1 hour, then garnish to your liking.