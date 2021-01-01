Supplies
Lavender Soap
- oatmeal glycerin soap base
- lavender buds
- 1 tsp lavender essential oil
- 1 tsp lavender mica powder
Sage & Peppermint Soap
- clear glycerin soap base
- mint leaves
- peppermint essential oil
- rosemary essential oil
- sage powder
- spirulina
Steps
Lavender Soap
- Cut oatmeal glycerin soap base into cubes.
- Microwave in microwave-safe dish, 3-4 minutes.
- Add lavender buds, lavender essential oil, and lavender mica powder to mixture.
- Stir, then pour into mold to set.
Sage & Peppermint Soap
- Cut clear glycerin soap base into cubes.
- Microwave 3-4 minutes.
- Stir in mint leaves, a few drops peppermint essential oil, rosemary essential oil and sage powder.
- Pour mixture into mold and add spirulina for color.
- Let soaps harden for 1 hour, then garnish to your liking.